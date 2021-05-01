Marquez Stevenson NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills WR

Willie J. Allen Jr./Associated Press

HEIGHT: 5'10"

WEIGHT: 182

POSITIVES

— Glider with legit track speed. Can take any short throw the distance or take the top off the defense.

— Consistently shows the ability to track the ball on deep throws, making his speed a valid weapon on vertical routes.

— Good returner on kickoffs, where he can utilize his speed in space. Had three kick-return TDs in his career.

— Shows vision with the ball in his hands. Consistently able to see daylight and take advantage of it with his speed.

NEGATIVES

— Had a tendency to double-catch a lot of throws. Does not have natural hands.

— Stiff hips limit his bend getting in and out of breaks on routes. Will get stuck and not able to accelerate out quickly.

— Below-average bulk. Built like a track sprinter, and durability will always be a concern. Lacks play strength, goes down easily and has trouble working through contact.

— Needs to continue to polish releases versus press. Had a tendency to back up during his release before attempting to gain ground on his routes, also stutter-steps and takes off timing of throw/route combination.

2020 STATISTICS

5 G, 20 rec., 307 yards, 15.4 avg., 4 TD

OVERALL

Marquez Stevenson brings the ability to take the top off defenses with his legit track speed and ability to create space from defenders with his acceleration ability. Like most players with track backgrounds, Stevenson has bulk and durability concerns, as well as hip stiffness that limits his route tree to vertical and intermediate routes.

Stevenson is also not a natural catcher of the football, resulting in a lot of double-catches on throws that he won't get away with in the NFL. With the ball in his hands, Stevenson can quickly accelerate past defenders. He also had kick-return production in college, which gives him time to find creases to attack.

Overall, Stevenson is going to be a shot-play and gadget guy in the NFL with the ability to return kicks, but his lack of catching consistency may limit his ability to develop into an every-down player.

GRADE: 6.7/10 (Round 6-7)

OVERALL RANK: 226/300

POSITION RANK: WR33

PRO COMPARISON: Leonard Hankerson

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice