    Larnel Coleman NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins OT

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Massachusetts running back Bilal Ally, center top, celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Larnel Coleman, center bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duquesne in Amherst, Mass., Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    HEIGHT: 6'6¼"

    WEIGHT: 307

          

    POSITIVES

    —Large frame with a lean build, premier length and big hands.

    —Quiet, smooth feet and fluid movement skills in space.

    —Uses his length well to lock out, press and keep defenders at his fingertips.

    —Solid leg drive with a finisher's mentality.

    —Team captain with an unheralded background and valuable experience at both tackle spots.

          

    NEGATIVES

    —Erratic hand placement that results in him striking high on defenders and giving up his chest too easily.

    —Struggles to drop his hips or generate force through the ground to anchor against speed to power.

    —Needs to diversify his hands as a pass protector and protect his edge better; overly reliant on using his outside hand and giving up short corners.

    —Will need time to iron out an upkick out of his stance in pass protection that causes his hips to open early against speed off the edge.

    —Raw in the run game in terms of footwork, aiming points and landmarks; will need time to revamp his technique from the ground up.

       

    2020 STATISTICS

    —Started all four games at left tackle.

    —Team captain.

         

    NOTES

    —40 career game appearances with 29 starts; 17 at left tackle and 12 at right tackle.

    —Lightly recruited out of St. Clement High School in Massachusetts as a tight end (one year of tackle) and accomplished basketball player.

    —Signed with UMass as an "athlete" before redshirting and making the switch to tackle.

    —Left-side dominant and turns 23 in June.

         

    OVERALL

    Coleman is a three-year starter and team captain with two years of experience at left tackle. He most recently played left tackle as a redshirt senior. Over the last two seasons, Coleman has started in Walt Bell's uptempo, zone-based spread scheme.

    Coleman has a large frame and athletic, lean build with excellent length, large hands and good feet for his size. He uses his huge wingspan and impressive quickness to get his hands on pass-rushers quickly, and he has solid leg drive and competitive toughness in the run game to compete and finish blocks.

    Coleman is extremely raw with his footwork, use of hands and aiming points, but he is an intriguing developmental prospect due to his size, length, athletic ability and work ethic.

         

    GRADE: 6.8/10 (Round 6)

    OVERALL RANK193/300

    POSITION RANK: OT19

    PRO COMPARISON: Roderick Johnson 

         

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

