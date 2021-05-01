Dax Milne NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Washington Football Team WR

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'0 5/8"

WEIGHT: 193 lbs

POSITIVES

—Good body control and tight footwork on his route running. Able to sink on his breaks and come out clean. Flashes nice subtle things on his routes that get CBs leaning.

—Natural, good hands with the balance and body control to consistently be able to adjust going full speed. Maximizes his catching range despite his short arms. Down-the-field threat who can win a surprising amount of 50-50 balls because of his hand-eye coordination.

—A competitive and willing blocker. Will continue to find work downfield.

—Flashes the ability to win on the outside with his body control, balance and releases.

NEGATIVES

—Average burst and lateral quickness.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

—Below-average with the ball in his hands. Does not create a lot of yards after the catch due to his limited foot quickness and acceleration.

—More of a safety net as a punt returner.

—Only one good year of production in college.

2020 STATISTICS

12 G, 70 rec., 1,188 yards, 17.0 avg., 8 TD

NOTES

—Father was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 19th round of the 1992 MLB draft.

OVERALL

When Zach Wilson burst on to the scene in 2020, so did his primary receiving option in Dax Milne. Milne plays with good body control and balance in his game, winning with varied releases and route-running tempos and showing polished footwork and ability to bend with his route running. He came down with various 50-50 ball situations because of his hand-eye coordination rather than overwhelming athleticism or play strength.

Milne does not create a ton of yards after the catch, as he has limited lateral quickness and acceleration with the ball in his hands and has average-at-best play strength. But Milne will provide competitiveness, a reliable set of hands and the route-running ability to be a contributing backup on the outside and in the slot who will show up situationally because of his feel against zone coverage and catching range.

GRADE: 6.8/10 (Round 5-6)

OVERALL RANK: 190/300

POSITION RANK: WR31

PRO COMPARISON: DaeSean Hamilton

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice