    William Bradley-King NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Washington Edge

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    American Team William Bradley-King of Baylor (99) during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
    Rusty Costanza/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'3 1/2"

    WEIGHT: 252


    POSITIVES

    —Tenacious pass-rusher who should be a lock to make an NFL roster.

    —Plays with good leverage that allows him to play with his hands above his eyes.

    —Has heavy hands that pack a punch.

    —Resets the line of scrimmage often.

    —Plays through offensive linemen. Has the potential to be a 4-tech with some added weight.

    —Violently attacks pulls and slice blocks after he is left unblocked in the backfield.

    NEGATIVES

    —Foot speed is not great for an NFL pass-rusher.

    —Does not have much bend to his game.

    —His get-off is just OK.

    2020 STATISTICS

    31 TKL, 5.5 TFL, 3.5 SK, 4 PBU, 1 FF

    NOTES

    —Spent four years at Arkansas State before graduate transferring to Baylor.

    —Was twice named all-conference while at Arkansas State.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    —All-state linebacker as a senior in Missouri as a prep.

    OVERALL

    William Bradley-King is small for a power rusher but has years of production to back his style of play. He is similar to a Matt Judon type of player, who wins off of power as a 3-4 outside linebacker, but is limited athletically. The level of violence he is able to play at could lead to him landing a starting job in the NFL down the line. Overall, he is fairly maxed out, but his floor is high enough for him to crack an edge rotation early in his career.

    GRADE: 7.42/10 (Round 4)

    OVERALL RANK: 101/300

    POSITION RANK: EDGE14

    PRO COMPARISON: Matt Judon

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

    Related

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Adam Schefter says people in league circles believe Texans QB could miss full 2021 season amid sexual assault lawsuits

      Watson May Not Play This Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public

      Aaron Rodgers has expressed disappointment that his issues with Packers leaked 🎥

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public
      NFL logo
      NFL

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Darrick Forrest Jr. Scouting Report

      Darrick Forrest Jr. Scouting Report
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Darrick Forrest Jr. Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers Wants GM Fired

      Aaron Rodgers is 'adamant' that he won't return to the Packers as long as Brian Gutekunst remains GM (Yahoo Sports)

      Rodgers Wants GM Fired
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers Wants GM Fired

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report