William Bradley-King NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Washington Edge

HEIGHT: 6'3 1/2"

WEIGHT: 252



POSITIVES

—Tenacious pass-rusher who should be a lock to make an NFL roster.

—Plays with good leverage that allows him to play with his hands above his eyes.

—Has heavy hands that pack a punch.

—Resets the line of scrimmage often.

—Plays through offensive linemen. Has the potential to be a 4-tech with some added weight.

—Violently attacks pulls and slice blocks after he is left unblocked in the backfield.

NEGATIVES

—Foot speed is not great for an NFL pass-rusher.

—Does not have much bend to his game.

—His get-off is just OK.

2020 STATISTICS

31 TKL, 5.5 TFL, 3.5 SK, 4 PBU, 1 FF

NOTES

—Spent four years at Arkansas State before graduate transferring to Baylor.

—Was twice named all-conference while at Arkansas State.

—All-state linebacker as a senior in Missouri as a prep.

OVERALL

William Bradley-King is small for a power rusher but has years of production to back his style of play. He is similar to a Matt Judon type of player, who wins off of power as a 3-4 outside linebacker, but is limited athletically. The level of violence he is able to play at could lead to him landing a starting job in the NFL down the line. Overall, he is fairly maxed out, but his floor is high enough for him to crack an edge rotation early in his career.

GRADE: 7.42/10 (Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 101/300

POSITION RANK: EDGE14

PRO COMPARISON: Matt Judon

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

