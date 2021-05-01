Marquiss Spencer NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos DL

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'3 5/8"

WEIGHT: 301 lbs

POSITIVES

—Has played in both the defensive interior and the defensive edge in the SEC.

—His size can give offensive linemen problems.

—Has the frame to play 4-technique at an NFL level.

—Arm extension is great and a trait he can build around.

NEGATIVES

—Foot speed on the edge is bad, to the point where he cannot be the end man on the line of scrimmage.

—Likely cannot play the edge in the NFL.

—May already be maxed out athletically as a run down-only player.

—Was rotated often for a player of his size at Mississippi State.





2020 STATISTICS

34 TKL, 8.5 TFL, 3 SK, 1 INT, 1 FF

NOTES

—Has gained over 60 pounds since his prep days.

—Tore his ACL in 2018, leading to a medical redshirt.

OVERALL

Marquiss Spencer is a big end who may project best as a 3-4 defensive end or a base end in a 4-3 under defense. His foot speed limits him on the edge, while his size limits him on the interior. Lining up head-up on a tackle is his best role, but the NFL is asking for those types of players less and less in their one-gap defensive world. On the flip side, the same is true at the college level, as Spencer is one of the few players in this class with draftable ability whose best position is 4-technique.

GRADE: 6.8/10 (Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 187/300

POSITION RANK: DL16

PRO COMPARISON: Red Bryant

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

