    Jamien Sherwood NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Jets Safety

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Auburn defensive back Jamien Sherwood (20) covers a play against Northwestern during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'1 3/4"

    WEIGHT: 216 lbs

           

    POSITIVES

    —Active player with motor to go sideline to sideline.

    —Physical player who uses hands well to defeat blocks.

    —Excellent strength to hold up at the line of scrimmage.

    —Instinctual player with good awareness.

    —Very good foot quickness for size—has explosive first step.

    —Solid wrap tackler. Gets the ball-carrier on the ground.

             

    NEGATIVES

    —Top-end speed and change of direction are in question to play in secondary.

    —Occasionally loses his initial angles in the run game.

    —Struggles in man-to-man coverage.

    —Primarily a box player.

             

    2020 STATISTICS

    11 Games: 75 Tackles, 1 sack, 3 PBU, 2 FR

            

    OVERALL

    Sherwood is a thick-bodied safety who plays with a high motor. Though his body type fits more of an undersized linebacker, he has displayed the footwork and ball skills needed to compete in the pass game. He arrives at the ball with bad intentions and does his best work when coming down into the box.

    As a defender who works best moving forward, he has the strength to fight off linemen and the first step acceleration to chase down most ball-carriers; although there are times where he has lost angles. He struggles as a deep safety and in man against quicker, faster athletes. Would be best suited in a scheme as a box safety or could potentially add weight and play at the linebacker spot at the next level.

            

    GRADE: 6.8/10 (Career Backup/Rotational Player—Round 5)

    OVERALL RANK202/300

    POSITION RANKS17

    PRO COMPARISON: Barry Church

           

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

