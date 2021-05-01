Jaylen Twyman NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings DL

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'1 3/4"

WEIGHT: 301 lbs

POSITIVES

—Pass-rushing potential as a 3-technique under tackle.

—Has real bend for a defensive tackle.

—Has a developed quick swim move that doesn't expose his ribs to offensive linemen.

—Quick eyes and play recognition is a positive.

—Technically developed for a one-year starter.

—Plays faster than his recorded pro day times.

NEGATIVES

—Undersized frame can hurt him at times.

—Risky player in the run game, as he can end up a gap behind his intended run fit.

—Can get knocked back on combos and double-teams, which hurt his linebackers.

—Needs to develop a faster way to disengage from blocks.

2020 STATISTICS

Did not play in 2020.

NOTES

—Made second-team All-American in 2019, his only season as a full-time starter.

—Opted out of the 2020 season to declare for the draft with two years of eligibility remaining.

—Uncle Parnell Motley was signed with three NFL teams last season and is currently a Denver Bronco.

OVERALL

Jaylen Twyman is a raw defensive tackle prospect who is slightly undersized (sub-6'2", 301 pounds), but he is able to make plays in the backfield. The trouble with his evaluation is that he has not played football in a year, only has one season of production and tested much poorly than his 2019 film would suggest.

If he can look like his 2019 self and continue to develop more consistency in his game, he has the chance to crack into a starting lineup as a 3-technique under tackle, but he will likely come off the bench early on in his career as a pass-rushing specialist.

GRADE: 7.3/10 (Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 121/300

POSITION RANK: DL12

PRO COMPARISON: Poona Ford

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

