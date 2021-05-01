Michal Menet NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals OL

Barry Reeger/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'4 1/8"

WEIGHT: 301



POSITIVES

—Multiple-year team captain

—Above-average short-area quickness, mobility and balance

—Smooth, nimble footwork out of his stance to create space, get to his spot quickly and mirror interior linemen

—Operates with clear eyes both when covered and uncovered to pick up late loopers and blitzes

—Proficient on zone combo blocks to cover up, overtake, release and intersect targets at the second level

—Accurate hand placement with enough play strength to establish leverage quickly, uproot and displace 0/1-techniques in the run game

NEGATIVES

—Below-average power and length that will result in the line of scrimmage being reset against DL with premier size and strength

—Will get knocked on his heels and gradually walked back in his anchor against a variety of pass rushers

—Tends to catch and absorb rather than initiate and attack linebacker run throughs

2020 STATISTICS

—Started all nine games at center

NOTES

—Made 34 consecutive starts at center for two different offensive coordinators

—Will be 24-years old Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season

—Former all-conference basketball player in high school and his father was an all-conference DIII basketball player

—Invited and participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl but didn’t practice during the week

OVERALL

Menet is a renowned leader with extensive experience at the pivot who has the processing, use of hands and short-area quickness to work his way into a starting lineup early in his pro career inside a zone-based run scheme.

Menet isn’t going to overwhelm defenders at the point, but he has enough play strength and understanding of leverage to seal off defenders in gap concepts while displaying a keen understanding of leverage and spatial awareness to put himself in the right spot at the right time.

His marginal power, length and lack of positional versatility will likely limit his ceiling, but he has the tools to become a middle of the pack starter within his first contract.

GRADE: 7.0/10 (Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 170/300

POSITION RANK: IOL21

PRO COMPARISON: Chase Roullier

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

