William Sherman NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New England Patriots OL

HEIGHT: 6'3¼"

WEIGHT: 304

POSITIVES

—Muscular, long-limbed frame with good length and evenly dispersed muscle throughout his build.

—Loose hips to bend and unlock on contact with active feet to drive and churn through blocks.

—Light on his feet with solid initial quickness out of his stance and into his pass set.

—Above-average grip strength and ability to strain through blocks when attached inside a defender's frame.

—Takes efficient angles to the second level to intersect backers on his climb.

—Promptly helps his linemates when uncovered with active, alert eyes.

NEGATIVES

—Bad habit of oversetting against wider-aligned rushers who know how to set up an inside move.

—Erratic hand placement with a tendency to strike wide, wrap and get grabby when defenders work to disengage.

—Doesn't have guard experience but may need to kick inside in the NFL.

2020 STATISTICS

—Started all six games at left tackle.

NOTES

—30 career game appearances with 27 starts; 15 at left tackle and 12 at right tackle.

—Former 3-star recruit out of Allen High School. Blocked for Kyler Murray at right tackle as a sophomore.

—Threw shot put and discus in high school.

OVERALL

Sherman is a three-year starter in Colorado's zone-based run scheme with 26 consecutive starts split almost evenly between left and right tackle. Sherman is only 6'3" but looks taller on tape because of above-average length and a long wingspan.

Sherman has solid athletic ability with light feet, consistent leg drive, good grip strength and loose hips to extend and strain through blocks. He excels climbing to the second level with efficient angles to work inside-out on his target and processes post-snap movement quickly. Sherman struggles to find consistent landmarks and set points in pass protection, routinely oversetting and falling for stutters and hesitations.

This can be helped with a move inside, but he also needs to tighten his hand placement to avoid wrapping and grabbing so he can get into his fit with more control. Sherman will need some time adjusting to a move inside with technical aspects of his game to clean up, but he has the mobility, feet and grip strength to develop into a serviceable starter.

GRADE: 6.8/10 (Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 189/300

POSITION RANK: IOL24

PRO COMPARISON: Martinas Rankin

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn