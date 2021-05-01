    JaCoby Stevens NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles S

    LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) pulls in an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Texas A&M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. LSU won 50-7. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    HEIGHT:     6'1 1/8"

    WEIGHT: 212 lbs

           

    POSITIVES

    —Hybrid safety with very good size.

    —Does well tracking and chasing the ball.

    —Strong tackler with good physicality.

    —Has good lateral movement but better straight-line speed.

    —Has the strength and speed to overcome most college backs when blitzing.

            

    NEGATIVES

    —Can get stuck in the mud when changing directions.

    —Faster ball-carriers have pulled away from him in the open field.

    —When playing the run from the defensive secondary, he tends to sit and wait for the ball.

    —Has a choppy backpedal when he is in deep coverage.

    —He has shown some hip tightness when opening, causing him to lose a step.

             

    2020 STATISTICS

    10 Games: 63 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 4 PBU, 3 FR, 1 FF

    NOTES

    —Played his freshman year as a receiver before switching to defense.

           

    OVERALL

    Stevens is a big-bodied safety who plays at all three levels of the LSU defense. Being a hybrid player, Stevens works best when closer to the line of scrimmage. He has shown the ability to blitz, especially when in stunts with the line and when placed on a smaller back. When playing in the box, Stevens is able to show his ability to fill running lanes and stretch ball-carriers wide for the tackle.

    There have been a few times where pure speed has gotten the best of him; both laterally and in the open field. Playing as a deep safety is where Stevens struggles the most. He starts with a below-average backpedal that doesn't gain much ground and quickly turns into a shuffle. Though he has flashed the ability to chase the ball in the air, he lacks the fluidity to cover better athletes back there. Stevens’ skills do have a use, and he could find a way to contribute on sub-packages for a team.

           

    GRADE: 7.2/10 (4 Round)

    OVERALL RANK: 146/300

    POSITION RANKS9

    PRO COMPARISON: William Moore

           

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

