JaCoby Stevens NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles S

JaCoby Stevens NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles SMay 1, 2021
HEIGHT: 6'1 1/8"
WEIGHT: 212 lbs
POSITIVES
—Hybrid safety with very good size.
—Does well tracking and chasing the ball.
—Strong tackler with good physicality.
—Has good lateral movement but better straight-line speed.
—Has the strength and speed to overcome most college backs when blitzing.
NEGATIVES
—Can get stuck in the mud when changing directions.
—Faster ball-carriers have pulled away from him in the open field.
—When playing the run from the defensive secondary, he tends to sit and wait for the ball.
—Has a choppy backpedal when he is in deep coverage.
—He has shown some hip tightness when opening, causing him to lose a step.
2020 STATISTICS
10 Games: 63 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 4 PBU, 3 FR, 1 FF
NOTES
—Played his freshman year as a receiver before switching to defense.
OVERALL
Stevens is a big-bodied safety who plays at all three levels of the LSU defense. Being a hybrid player, Stevens works best when closer to the line of scrimmage. He has shown the ability to blitz, especially when in stunts with the line and when placed on a smaller back. When playing in the box, Stevens is able to show his ability to fill running lanes and stretch ball-carriers wide for the tackle.
There have been a few times where pure speed has gotten the best of him; both laterally and in the open field. Playing as a deep safety is where Stevens struggles the most. He starts with a below-average backpedal that doesn't gain much ground and quickly turns into a shuffle. Though he has flashed the ability to chase the ball in the air, he lacks the fluidity to cover better athletes back there. Stevens’ skills do have a use, and he could find a way to contribute on sub-packages for a team.
GRADE: 7.2/10 (4 Round)
OVERALL RANK: 146/300
POSITION RANK: S9
PRO COMPARISON: William Moore
Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings
