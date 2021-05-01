    Drew Dalman NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons OL

    May 1, 2021

    Stanford center Drew Dalman in action against Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'3 3/8"

    WEIGHT: 299


    POSITIVES

    —Well-rounded thickness and muscularity throughout his compact build

    —Excellent short-area quickness with loose hips and an advanced understanding of angles needed to thrive in a zone-based run scheme

    —What he lacks in weight he overcomes with pad level, technique and efficiency

    —Roots his feet into the ground and generates impressive torque and grip strength to control, sustain and displace heavier defenders

    —Excels fitting on first-level shades on combo blocks, overtaking and knowing when to release to intersect smaller targets off of combo and screen blocks

    —Consistent finisher who knows how to tilt and deplatform defenders for knockdowns; eager to protect his teammates post-whistle

    —Deciphers games and stunts quickly for prompt post-snap adjustments to secure the ‘A’ gaps in pass protection

    NEGATIVES

    —Smaller stature and being light in his backside leaves little margin for error in his anchor technique 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    —Adequate length will allow some bigger, higher end interior defensive linemen in the NFL to get into his chest and gain quick control

    —Middling square power will result in more stalemates than knock backs at the point of attack 

    —Can get picked and knocked back by the penetrator on stunts if he doesn’t recognize it in time

    2020 STATISTICS

    —Started all six games and didn’t allow a pressure or sack

    —Team captain

    NOTES

    —22 career starts with 20 at center (18 consecutive) and two at right guard

    —Father Chris Dalman played and coached offensive line at Stanford and was drafted in the sixth round by the 49ers before becoming a 64-game starter and winning the 1995 Super Bowl as a backup on the interior

    —Declared early for the draft as a redshirt junior and turns 23 years old in October

    —Set to graduate with his degree in mechanical engineering in June

    OVERALL

    Dalman is a two-year starter and team captain with NFL bloodlines who is the son of a former pro and college offensive line player/coach. He has an athletic, compact build with adequate length and a center-only frame.

    Dalman has a keen understanding of timing, leverage and angles to regularly put himself in the right position as a run- and pass-blocker with the lower-half mobility and grip strength to gain control, strain and sustain blocks. Dalman shows the natural leverage, short-area quickness, processing and toughness to overcome his physical limitations, secure an early starter position at the pivot and be an asset for a zone-based run scheme.

    GRADE: 7.7/10 (Late Round 2/Early Round 3)

    OVERALL RANK66/300

    POSITION RANKIOL7

    PRO COMPARISON: Nick Hardwick

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

