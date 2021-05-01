    Patrick Johnson NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles Edge

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Photo Credit: Tulane University


    HEIGHT:     6'2"

    WEIGHT: 240


    POSITIVES

    —Violent, active hands.

    —Very quick laterally with the ability to cross a lineman’s face.

    —Has real upside as a speed rusher.

    —One of the best get-offs in the draft class.

    NEGATIVES

    —Weak at the point of attack.

    —Does not bring much to the table as a run defender.

    —Off-ball linebacker likely not a role in his future, as inside stunts halt on the line of scrimmage.

    —At his size, 3-4 outside linebacker may be his only option for consistent playing time outside of clear passing situations.

    2020 STATISTICS

    36 TKL, 11.5 TFL, 7 SK, 2 PBU, 2 FF

    NOTES

    —Three-time All-AAC pass-rusher.

    —Set Tulane’s program record for career sacks.

    OVERALL

    Patrick Johnson has the potential to be a special speed rusher, though his size may limit how often he can flash his talents. At his size, with his play strength, he is not an every down end, but he can see the field in passing situations where he can be a difference-maker, potentially growing into a long-term 3-4 outside linebacker.

    He might be able to play Sam linebacker in defenses that value three-linebacker sets, too, though that is likely the only off-ball linebacker position he can play because of his inexperience in coverage and his lack of production as a stunter.

    GRADE: 7.25/10 (Round 4)

    OVERALL RANK124/300

    POSITION RANK: EDGE17

    PRO COMPARISON: Vic Beasley

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

