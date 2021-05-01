    Joshua Kaindoh NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs Edge

    Florida State defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (13) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
    Gary McCullough/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'5 3/4"

    WEIGHT: 260 lbs

          

    POSITIVES

    —Long, at nearly 6'6" with a 6'9 7/8" wingspan which is one reason he was a blue-chip recruit as a prep.

    —Very strong hands inside, which gives him a path to win in the NFL, despite his lack of production.

    —Has better burst and quickness than one would assume of someone with his frame.

    —He's a secure tackler in the backfield, finishing pressures in the pass and run game that he started.

    —Has untapped potential, as it does not seem that his body is fully developed because of missed time on the field.

    —Understands how to influence the quarterback's throwing lane.

            

    NEGATIVES

    Video Play Button
    —Despite being bursty, he's not bendy.

    —Potentially in between positions right now in terms of his game-day playing weight.

    —Can slow-play coming off of the ball too much, which is why his get off is inconsistent.

    —Runs too wide at times when bending the edge, potentially a result of his lack of bend.

         

    2020 STATISTICS

    14 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 touchdown, 1 pass deflection

         

    NOTES

    —Consensus blue-chip prep out of Maryland who played at IMG Academy in Florida as a senior and participated in the Under Armour All-American Game.

    —Played in just 31 of Florida State's potential 47 games over the last four seasons, partially because of injuries.

    —Only recorded one sack in the last two seasons.

          

    OVERALL

    If you evaluate Joshua Kaindoh on the statsheet, his selection in the NFL draft will not be contextualized. He is a talented, long, strong and bursty defensive end prospect who did not meet his potential at the college level after playing for three coaching staffs and suffering injuries. From a traits perspective, he has upside at a position where pass-rushing upside is almost the only factor, which is why he'll be given the opportunity to be a better professional player than a college player. Body-type-wise, he may find himself in a position like former Florida State defensive end Mario Edwards, where he will come to a fork in the road and have to make the decision if he is going to grow into being a bigger defensive end who plays a good amount on the interior, or if he is going to live on the edge as a strong edge-setter who can jump inside mid-play based on offensive tackles' leverage.

             

    GRADE: 7.6/10 (3rd Round)

    OVERALL RANK: 78/300

    POSITION RANK: EDGE12

    PRO COMPARISON: Mario Edwards

           

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

