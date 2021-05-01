Amon-Ra St. Brown NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions WR

Ashley Landis/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 5'11 1/2"

WEIGHT: 197



POSITIVES

—Above-average athlete with good body control. Plays with good tempo. Knows how to settle into soft spaces versus zone coverages and on scramble drills.

—Very comfortable extending away from his body with flashes of natural hands. Has a good catching range and paired with his body movement allows him to generate a few yards immediately after the catch. Will climb the ladder for throws over the middle. Wins on contested catches.

—Very good ball tracking skills on deep balls, comfortable tracking over his shoulder and finishing the catch.

—Competitive and physical. Will get after defenders in the run game and will attack the ball in the air. Shows good play strength throughout his game.

—Shows the ability to win on his releases in the slot and on the outside with refined footwork and does a good job of varying it up.

NEGATIVES

—Doesn’t consistently create separation and is forced to come down with a lot of contested catches.

—Struggles to accelerate quickly after the catch. Catch-and-tackle type that will win on his releases but lack of ability to pull away lets defenders catch up.

—Short and intermediate route running will continue to need work if he will primarily operate from the slot at the next level.

—Can get a little crazy and off-balanced when trying to block. Tries to do too much.

—Plays more to his speed testing numbers than his jump testing.

2020 STATISTICS

6 G, 41 rec., 478 yards, 11.7 avg., 7 TD

NOTES

—Older brother Equanimeous was a 6th-round selection for the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

—Father, John Brown, was a two-time Mr. Universe.

OVERALL

Amon-Ra St. Brown played on the outside and in the slot over his college career, where he showed off his body control and play strength on his releases and while blocking in the run game. St. Brown’s routes are consistently in tempo and he shows off strong hands and the ability to extend and come down with catches away from his body.

Despite strong testing in his jump numbers, St. Brown’s game does not feature a ton of explosiveness. Although he does show strong hands and the ability to win versus press, he struggles to maintain the separation he initially created (hence the ability to come down with contested catches). St. Brown does have a good feel versus zone coverages and on scramble drills, showing the ability to settle and find soft spots. His good hand-eye coordination also pops up with his very good ball tracking ability on deep throws.

For the NFL, St. Brown’s best role would be as a power slot type of player who you can play for spells on the outside. This would feature his strong blocking, feel on routes, and tough play and hide some of his play speed deficiencies and lack of ability to create with the ball in his hands. Think of him as an efficient No. 3-type piece for a good offense, but not an explosive player.

GRADE: 7.7/10 (2nd-3rd round)

OVERALL RANK: 70/300

POSITION RANK: WR12

PRO COMPARISON: Robert Woods

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice