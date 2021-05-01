Brenden Jaimes NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers OT

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 298 lbs

POSITIVES

—Savvy playing style with a keen understanding of how/when to manipulate body positioning and leverage on defenders based on the play's intent.

—Efficient, balanced and agile in pass protection with a number of pass sets to use against different rushers and alignments to keep them guessing.

—Sophisticated and skilled hand fighter with excellent timing, placement and feel to stay under control, reset and regain leverage when his initial latch is broken.

—Unlocks hips into contact with solid pop and strains through contact as a run-blocker with the ability to control and steer on doubles and angle-drive blocks.

—Above-average range on screens and climbs off of combos to the second level to intersect smaller targets on the move.

—Used extensively as a puller with the burst and bend to line up his target across the formation and into the hole.

NEGATIVES

—Below-average length that allows longer defenders to win initial leverage inside his frame.

—Needs a few hop steps to build his house and anchor against bull-rushers with a runway.

—Can tighten and shore up his aiming points on frontside stretch plays to prevent tightly aligned defenders from crossing his face and getting penetration.

2020 STATISTICS

—Seven-game starter at left tackle before opting out of the final game to prepare for the draft.

NOTES

—Turns 22 years old in May.

—Invited and participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl.

—Finished his career with 40 consecutive starts (31 at left tackle, nine at right tackle), second-most in school history.

—Named the team's most valuable offensive player for the 2019 season.

—Started nine games as a true freshman in 2017, most for a true freshman offensive linemen in school history.

—Participated in lacrosse as a freshman in high school and was a two-time regional finalist in discus at Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas.

OVERALL

Jaimes is a four-year starter with experience at both tackle spots in two different offensive systems. He has a wide base, very good athletic ability and polished technique. Jaimes is extremely efficient as a pass protector with the footwork, use of hands and understanding of leverage to latch, reset and stay connected to blocks consistently.

He is an adequate run-blocker with impressive mobility in his lower half and loose hips to generate some pop on contact, but he needs to refine his aiming points and angles to better line up targets in space and mirror quick post-snap movement across his face. Jaimes would excel in a diverse running scheme where he can get out in space as a puller and work combo blocks in zone concepts. He is a savvy, skilled blocker with the ability to play early in his career at multiple positions and become a reliable starter for multiple contracts.

GRADE: 7.8/10 (Potential NFL starter, 2nd-3rd round)

OVERALL RANK: 48/300

POSITION RANK: OT9

PRO COMPARISON: Joe Thuney

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

