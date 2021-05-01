Chris Evans NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals RB

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 211 lbs

POSITIVES

—Natural athlete and a smooth mover. Has a nice build for RB position.

—Good hands when the ball comes his way. Natural catcher of the football.

—Shows some route-running chops and can consistently split out and make defenders uncomfortable.

NEGATIVES

—Lacks quick-twitch and suddenness in his game. Oozes in and out when cutting and out of breaks on routes.

—Below-average contact balance and play strength. Goes down to any contact near his feet.

—Inconsistent showing true vision and anticipation at the RB position. Tries to bounce runs too much.

—Runs upright and lack of ability to make defenders miss in a small area leaves him open to hits when working inside.

2020 STATISTICS

6 G, 16 att., 73 yards, 4.6 avg., 1 TD, 9 rec., 87 yards

NOTES

— Missed the 2019 season due to academics.

OVERALL

Chris Evans is a good athlete with good size who is a bit of a tweener positionally, showing some route-running ability and smooth body control and hands but lacking the "real" RB traits like contact balance and vision. Evans will have to find the right team to utilize his traits, but he lacks natural feel in the run game, something that can be difficult to improve upon.

Evans has shown the ability to bounce around, which speaks to his football awareness, but will be likely limited to a passing down-only RB at the next level who will have to add value through special teams or in pass protection as well. If he can be consistent in pass protection, which he has shown flashes of, he has a path to see the field.

GRADE: 6.4/10 (Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 260/300

POSITION RANK: RB20

PRO COMPARISON: Ty Montgomery

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice