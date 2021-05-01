Jack Anderson NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills OL

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'4 3/4"

WEIGHT: 309



POSITIVES

—Alert, active demeanor to decipher and work off multiple threats.

—Creates space out of his stance with solid foot quickness to get to his spot and settle against various alignments.

—Has the hip mobility, hand strength and stopping power to cut grass with the in-steps of his feet and anchor.

—Heavy hands to get inside defenders’ frames on down blocks and double-teams to create initial displacement.

—Enough lateral quickness to scoop and seal off 2i-techniques on the backside of zone runs.

—Looks for work when uncovered with bad intentions and provides a thump on adjacent pass-rushers.

NEGATIVES

—Below-average length that consistently hinders his ability to latch and gain control of defenders, leading to blatant holds to avoid falling off of blocks too quickly.

—Doesn’t show the short-area quickness, field vision or temperance to consistently locate and fit on second-level targets.

—Occasionally uses a backpedal technique to gain depth in his pass set on obvious pass downs that won’t work in the NFL.

—Very small margin for error in his strike timing and placement when isolated in pass protection; easily swiped and chopped.

2020 STATISTICS

—Started all 10 games at right guard.

—Team captain.

NOTES

—38 career game appearances and starts, all at right guard.

—Trained with Duke Manyweather at Michael Johnson Performance leading up to the draft.

—Former 4-star prospect and top-10 recruit in the state of Texas coming out of Frisco High School.

OVERALL

Anderson is a former 4-star, top-10 overall recruit in the state of Texas as an offensive lineman who started all 13 games as a true freshman, all 12 as a sophomore and redshirted his junior year after injuring his shoulder three games into the season. As a redshirt junior, Anderson started all 10 games before declaring for the draft with 38 starts, all at right guard.

He will turn 23 years old in October. Anderson plays with a stout, physical nature and has good play strength with heavy hands to create displacement on down blocks with the girth and hip mobility to establish leverage and generate movement on vertical double-teams. This also translates to an effective anchor against the bull rush and an imposing presence when uncovered in protection. Anderson has marginal arm length that will likely be an issue at guard in the NFL in terms of gaining control and sustaining blocks against a dramatic uptick in competition, allowing defenders into his chest to lock him out and shed quickly was a persistent issue on his 2020 tape.

He’s also unrefined and ineffective at the second level to locate targets consistently with technical refinement needed to his pass sets and use of hands. Anderson has the play strength, competitive toughness and mobility to mold as a depth piece on a line with some spot starter potential at center or guard within his first contract.

GRADE: 6.7/10 (Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 217/300

POSITION RANK: IOL26

PRO COMPARISON: Alex Bars

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn