Darren Hall NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons CB

HEIGHT: 5'11 1/4"

WEIGHT: 188



POSITIVES:

—Quick-footed athlete. Shows very good twitch.

—Able to shadow receivers, gets in and out of breaks well.

—Patient with the ball in the air. Can play through receivers' hands.

—Aggressive, willing tackler.



NEGATIVES:

—Short strider who has limited long speed.

—Lazy eyes. Falls for double moves too easily.

—Strength? Can get bullied by bigger receivers.

—Struggles to get his head around and find the ball downfield at times.



2019 STATISTICS:

8 Games: 37 tackles, 3 INT, 1 TD, 6 PBU



NOTES:

2020 Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

First Team All-Mountain West Selection

OVERALL:

Hall is a cornerback with a slightly undersized frame. He is a sudden athlete with very good short-area quickness. He has shown to be best in off coverage with given space. He does a good job shadowing and matching receivers in and out of breaks. He does well with his positioning and is able to get in phase.

When playing the ball, Hall does well with his timing and playing through the hands of receivers. When running downfield, he lacks the top-end speed needed to run with more elite athletes. Hall has not shown the ability to play in the slot and has been bullied by bigger receivers. Though a willing tackler, Hall still has some developing to do.

GRADE: 6.0/10 (Fringe Backup Potential—Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 280/300

POSITION RANK: CB33

PRO COMPARISON: Jimmy Moreland

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

