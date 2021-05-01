    Darren Hall NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons CB

    San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall (23) celebrates with teammate Luq Barcoo after scoring a touchdown on a Central Michigan fumble return during the second half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
    Andres Leighton/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     5'11 1/4"

    WEIGHT: 188


    POSITIVES:

    —Quick-footed athlete. Shows very good twitch.

    —Able to shadow receivers, gets in and out of breaks well.

    —Patient with the ball in the air. Can play through receivers' hands.

    —Aggressive, willing tackler.


    NEGATIVES:

    —Short strider who has limited long speed.

    —Lazy eyes. Falls for double moves too easily.

    —Strength? Can get bullied by bigger receivers.

    —Struggles to get his head around and find the ball downfield at times.


    2019 STATISTICS:

    8 Games: 37 tackles, 3 INT, 1 TD, 6 PBU


    NOTES:

    2020 Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

    First Team All-Mountain West Selection

                       

    OVERALL:

    Hall is a cornerback with a slightly undersized frame. He is a sudden athlete with very good short-area quickness. He has shown to be best in off coverage with given space. He does a good job shadowing and matching receivers in and out of breaks. He does well with his positioning and is able to get in phase.

    When playing the ball, Hall does well with his timing and playing through the hands of receivers. When running downfield, he lacks the top-end speed needed to run with more elite athletes. Hall has not shown the ability to play in the slot and has been bullied by bigger receivers. Though a willing tackler, Hall still has some developing to do.

    Video Play Button
    GRADE: 6.0/10 (Fringe Backup Potential—Round 7)

    OVERALL RANK: 280/300

    POSITION RANK: CB33

    PRO COMPARISON: Jimmy Moreland

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

