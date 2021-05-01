Brandin Echols NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Jets CB

Brandin Echols NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Jets CBMay 1, 2021
HEIGHT: 5'10 1/8"
WEIGHT: 179 lbs
POSITIVES
—Does not shy away from contact. Shows good tenacity.
—Has very good play speed and straight-line speed.
—Good open-field tackling.
—Does well with his reads and reaction to routes. Gets out of breaks quickly for short to medium routes.
NEGATIVES
—Lacks strength. Can get stuck to receivers in the run game.
—Poor awareness. Slow to fill in the run at times.
—Has some hip tightness, which can cause him to be slower when opening.
—Can struggle in off-coverage and too much space.
2020 STATISTICS
54 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBU
NOTES
JUCO transfer: 2019 and 2020 at Kentucky
OVERALL
Echols is an undersized player with a scrappy play style. With his size and lack of length, he struggled in run support at times, getting pushed around and stuck to blocks. He can make mistakes at crucial times in the game, because of him not fully understanding the situation.
Echols runs well, with the ability to match up with most receivers. Flashes ball skills but lacks the overall production needed. Echols may have to move inside to the slot, while initially working to find a role on special teams.
GRADE: 6.1/10 (Fringe Backup Potential—Round 7)
OVERALL RANK: 279/300
POSITION RANK: CB32
PRO COMPARISON: Jerraud Powers
Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings
