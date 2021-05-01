Brandin Echols NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Jets CB

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 5'10 1/8"

WEIGHT: 179 lbs

POSITIVES

—Does not shy away from contact. Shows good tenacity.

—Has very good play speed and straight-line speed.

—Good open-field tackling.

—Does well with his reads and reaction to routes. Gets out of breaks quickly for short to medium routes.

NEGATIVES

—Lacks strength. Can get stuck to receivers in the run game.

—Poor awareness. Slow to fill in the run at times.

—Has some hip tightness, which can cause him to be slower when opening.

—Can struggle in off-coverage and too much space.

2020 STATISTICS

54 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBU

NOTES

Video Play Button Videos you might like

JUCO transfer: 2019 and 2020 at Kentucky

OVERALL

Echols is an undersized player with a scrappy play style. With his size and lack of length, he struggled in run support at times, getting pushed around and stuck to blocks. He can make mistakes at crucial times in the game, because of him not fully understanding the situation.

Echols runs well, with the ability to match up with most receivers. Flashes ball skills but lacks the overall production needed. Echols may have to move inside to the slot, while initially working to find a role on special teams.

GRADE: 6.1/10 (Fringe Backup Potential—Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 279/300

POSITION RANK: CB32

PRO COMPARISON: Jerraud Powers

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

