    Brandin Echols NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Jets CB

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Kentucky defensive back Yusuf Corker (29) and defensive back Brandin Echols (26) break up a pass to South Carolina tight end Nick Muse (9)during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Bryan Woolston/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     5'10 1/8"

    WEIGHT: 179 lbs

            

    POSITIVES

    —Does not shy away from contact. Shows good tenacity.

    —Has very good play speed and straight-line speed.

    —Good open-field tackling.

    —Does well with his reads and reaction to routes. Gets out of breaks quickly for short to medium routes.

            

    NEGATIVES

    —Lacks strength. Can get stuck to receivers in the run game.

    —Poor awareness. Slow to fill in the run at times.

    —Has some hip tightness, which can cause him to be slower when opening.

    —Can struggle in off-coverage and too much space.

            

    2020 STATISTICS

    54 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBU

          

    NOTES

    JUCO transfer: 2019 and 2020 at Kentucky

         

    OVERALL

    Echols is an undersized player with a scrappy play style. With his size and lack of length, he struggled in run support at times, getting pushed around and stuck to blocks. He can make mistakes at crucial times in the game, because of him not fully understanding the situation.

    Echols runs well, with the ability to match up with most receivers. Flashes ball skills but lacks the overall production needed. Echols may have to move inside to the slot, while initially working to find a role on special teams.

           

    GRADE: 6.1/10 (Fringe Backup Potential—Round 7)

    OVERALL RANK: 279/300

    POSITION RANKCB32

    PRO COMPARISON: Jerraud Powers

            

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

