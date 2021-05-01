Jimmy Morrissey NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders OL

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'3 1/4"

WEIGHT: 303 lbs

POSITIVES

—Solid lateral quickness to reach and hook shades and 2i-techniques with a bump from the guard.

—Effective on pulls to work inside-out and widen force defenders.

—Crafty use of hands to work them inside the frame of defenders and subtly hold without letting his hands get outside the cylinder of his body.

—Makes the line calls and can quarterback an offensive line.

—Renowned leader, work ethic and football character.

NEGATIVES

—Marginal play strength and anchor.

—Consistently knocked back onto his heels at the point of attack and pried open for penetration; lives on the wrong side of the line of scrimmage on one-on-one angle-drive blocks.

—Lacks the lower-body power or grip strength to generate torque, steer and dig out hulking run defenders.

—Takes wide, loose angles on uncovered climbs to the second level; easily manipulated off his target by stutters and hesitations when he can’t get his hands on backers right away.

2020 STATISTICS

—Started all 11 games; 10 at center and one at right guard.

—Team captain for the second consecutive year.

NOTES

—47 career game appearances with 47 starts; 46 at center and one at right guard.

—Was a last-minute invite to the Senior Bowl 24 hours before the game. He drove to Mobile from where he was training in Pensacola Beach and played in the game the next day at center and left guard.

—Won the 2020 Burlsworth trophy as "College football's most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on."

OVERALL

Morrissey is a four-year starter and former walk-on who is a distinguished leader and two-time team captain. He wins on the first level as a zone run-blocker, using solid quickness to hook shaded nose tackles, and as a capable puller around the edge while making the line calls and directing the game in the pre-snap phase.

Morrissey is undersized with marginal play strength that allows defenders to consistently knock him on his heels and reset the line of scrimmage, forcing him to catch and hang on to blocks rather than take control. This also diminishes his ability to consistently anchor or widen rushers who capture his outside shoulder. Morrissey has an incredible story, extensive experience and obvious intangibles that make him worth inviting to camp, but it is difficult envisioning him improving enough to offer substantial long-term value on the field.

GRADE: 5.8/10 (PFA)

OVERALL RANK: 294/300

POSITION RANK: IOL32

PRO COMPARISON: Andy Gallik

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn