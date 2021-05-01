    Matt Farniok NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys OT

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Nebraska offensive lineman Matt Farniok (71) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'5 1/4"

    WEIGHT: 311


    POSITIVES

    —Wide-bodied frame with good thickness in his lower half and overall girth.

    —Good mobility in his hips to bend, lift and dig out tightly aligned defenders on angle-drive blocks.

    —Does a nice job on his double-team fits and staying thick on the defender prior to his climb.

    —Solid quickness to close space on targets in space to create seals in the run game.

    —Extensive experience at three positions and is the utility player on the unit who fills in across the line when they're in a pinch.

    NEGATIVES

    —Marginal use of hands; often late and slow at the point of attack, resulting in quick, game-altering losses.

    —Routinely off with his angles and aiming points on his climb, getting beat over the top and inside by backers.

    —Base narrows and pads rise on the drive portion of "angle-drive" blocks, causing him to lose his balance, power and fall off too many blocks.

    2020 STATISTICS

    —Started all eight games, seven at right guard and one at center.

    —Team captain.

    NOTES

    —39 career game appearances with 36 starts; 26 at right tackle, nine at right guard and one at center.

    —Two-time team captain (one of 13 in school history).

    —Has been on the honor roll every year of his college and high school career.

    —Was the consensus top recruit in South Dakota as a senior, winning the state championship and was named the South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year.

    —All three of his brothers have played offensive line in college, including his younger brother currently at Nebraska.

    —Turns 24 years old in September.

    OVERALL

    Farniok is a three-year starter and two-time team captain in Nebraska's multiple-run scheme with experience across the line and the ability to fill in at multiple spots in a pinch. He has a wide-bodied frame with good sand and decent length with solid athletic ability.

    Farniok excels on inside-zone concepts where he can dig out shades and create initial displacement with enough of an anchor to hold his own against the bull rush. He timed much faster than he plays and takes poor angles in space, failing to consistently locate targets. His base narrows and pads rise quickly after initial engagement as a run-blocker, causing him to fall off too many blocks, and his hands are often late and wide as a pass protector, making him susceptible to losing quickly against skilled rushers.

    Farniok has valuable leadership qualities, experience and enough athletic ability to warrant a shot in camp with some depth potential at center/guard. 

    GRADE: 6.0/10 (PFA)

    OVERALL RANK: 281/300

    POSITION RANK: OT24

    PRO COMPARISON: Spencer Pulley 

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

