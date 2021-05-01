    Jay Tufele NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars DL

    Southern California defensive lineman Jay Tufele (78) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Southern California won 35-31. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'2"

    WEIGHT: 305

         

    POSITIVES

    — Great extension on blocks and finds the ball very well.

    — Finishes tackles, often dropping weight and getting no knockback for yards after contact.

    — Foot speed for a defensive tackle is above average.

    — Low leverage and hands keeps him clean in short-yardage and on the goal line.

    — Has a quick swim move that is his go-to tool as a pass-rusher.

    — High-effort player who has even made an impact in the kick block game.

             

    NEGATIVES

    — Not a consistent tackler, which may tie in with him playing out of balance more often than you would want any starter to play.

    — Fairly bland pass-rusher, as his quick swim is his bread and butter.

    — USC mostly played him at three-technique, and he showed why when he had to handle double teams.

    — His upside may be as a penetrating run defender at the under tackle position, which is typically where teams get interior pass-rush from.

    2020 STATISTICS

    Did not play in 2020.

            

    NOTES

    — Despite missing his senior year with a torn foot ligament, Tufele was ranked as 247Sports’ third-best defensive lineman in the 2017 high school class, and Rivals had him ranked fourth.

    — As a redshirt sophomore, Tufele was named First-Team All-Pac-12 before opting out of the 2020 season.

          

    OVERALL

    After not playing last season, Jay Tufele is a bit of a forgotten man in the 2021 draft class. The big defensive tackle does not handle nose tackle looks as well as his frame would suggest, but his three-technique snaps show a penetrating run defender who at times flashes the upside of the likes of Ndamukong Suh.

    There are clear holes in his game, including pass-rushing, and questions about how valuable a run defending three-technique is in 2021, but he is a 21-year-old defensive tackle who had two great years of film in his two years of college playing time and a tremendous calling card. Should he continue his progression, he may develop into one of the steals of the draft.

          

    GRADE: 7.83/10 (Round 2)

    OVERALL RANK: 41/300

    POSITION RANK: DL3

    PRO COMPARISON: Kawann Short

         

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

