Jay Tufele NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars DL

HEIGHT: 6'2⅛"

WEIGHT: 305

POSITIVES

— Great extension on blocks and finds the ball very well.

— Finishes tackles, often dropping weight and getting no knockback for yards after contact.

— Foot speed for a defensive tackle is above average.

— Low leverage and hands keeps him clean in short-yardage and on the goal line.

— Has a quick swim move that is his go-to tool as a pass-rusher.

— High-effort player who has even made an impact in the kick block game.

NEGATIVES

— Not a consistent tackler, which may tie in with him playing out of balance more often than you would want any starter to play.

— Fairly bland pass-rusher, as his quick swim is his bread and butter.

— USC mostly played him at three-technique, and he showed why when he had to handle double teams.

— His upside may be as a penetrating run defender at the under tackle position, which is typically where teams get interior pass-rush from.

2020 STATISTICS

Did not play in 2020.

NOTES

— Despite missing his senior year with a torn foot ligament, Tufele was ranked as 247Sports’ third-best defensive lineman in the 2017 high school class, and Rivals had him ranked fourth.

— As a redshirt sophomore, Tufele was named First-Team All-Pac-12 before opting out of the 2020 season.

OVERALL

After not playing last season, Jay Tufele is a bit of a forgotten man in the 2021 draft class. The big defensive tackle does not handle nose tackle looks as well as his frame would suggest, but his three-technique snaps show a penetrating run defender who at times flashes the upside of the likes of Ndamukong Suh.

There are clear holes in his game, including pass-rushing, and questions about how valuable a run defending three-technique is in 2021, but he is a 21-year-old defensive tackle who had two great years of film in his two years of college playing time and a tremendous calling card. Should he continue his progression, he may develop into one of the steals of the draft.

GRADE: 7.83/10 (Round 2)

OVERALL RANK: 41/300

POSITION RANK: DL3

PRO COMPARISON: Kawann Short

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

