Jay Tufele NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars DL
May 1, 2021
HEIGHT: 6'2⅛"
WEIGHT: 305
POSITIVES
— Great extension on blocks and finds the ball very well.
— Finishes tackles, often dropping weight and getting no knockback for yards after contact.
— Foot speed for a defensive tackle is above average.
— Low leverage and hands keeps him clean in short-yardage and on the goal line.
— Has a quick swim move that is his go-to tool as a pass-rusher.
— High-effort player who has even made an impact in the kick block game.
NEGATIVES
— Not a consistent tackler, which may tie in with him playing out of balance more often than you would want any starter to play.
— Fairly bland pass-rusher, as his quick swim is his bread and butter.
— USC mostly played him at three-technique, and he showed why when he had to handle double teams.
— His upside may be as a penetrating run defender at the under tackle position, which is typically where teams get interior pass-rush from.
2020 STATISTICS
Did not play in 2020.
NOTES
— Despite missing his senior year with a torn foot ligament, Tufele was ranked as 247Sports’ third-best defensive lineman in the 2017 high school class, and Rivals had him ranked fourth.
— As a redshirt sophomore, Tufele was named First-Team All-Pac-12 before opting out of the 2020 season.
OVERALL
After not playing last season, Jay Tufele is a bit of a forgotten man in the 2021 draft class. The big defensive tackle does not handle nose tackle looks as well as his frame would suggest, but his three-technique snaps show a penetrating run defender who at times flashes the upside of the likes of Ndamukong Suh.
There are clear holes in his game, including pass-rushing, and questions about how valuable a run defending three-technique is in 2021, but he is a 21-year-old defensive tackle who had two great years of film in his two years of college playing time and a tremendous calling card. Should he continue his progression, he may develop into one of the steals of the draft.
GRADE: 7.83/10 (Round 2)
OVERALL RANK: 41/300
POSITION RANK: DL3
PRO COMPARISON: Kawann Short
Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda
