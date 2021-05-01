Dazz Newsome NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears WR

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

HEIGHT: 5'10⅛"

WEIGHT: 190

POSITIVES

— Above-average overall athlete. Able to sink and bend on routes.

— Physical in the run game. Plays with good competitiveness and toughness even given his size.

— Flashes natural hands and the ability to pluck the ball away from his body; ball sticks when hitting his hands.

— Had production as a punt returner in college.

— Primarily works from the slot on underneath routes and has a good feel versus zone and consistently stays friendly to the QB on his breaks. Consistently able to work whip routes, showing good feel.

NEGATIVES

— Average with the ball in his hands after the catch. Average quickness to make defenders miss.

— Will likely be a slot-only player in the NFL. Size and strength might limit his ability to consistently play on the outside.

— Still needs polish on his routes and can ad-lib some trying to get open. Not asked to run a huge route tree in college and will need to keep getting comfortable with deeper routes.

2020 STATISTICS

12 G, 54 rec., 684 yards, 12.7 avg., 6 TD

OVERALL

Dazz Newsome is a slot-only WR who flashes the ability to sink and come out of shorter and intermediate routes when working from the inside. Newsome will have to work on his route-running consistency in the NFL, as he'll try to do too much while attempting to get open and will throw off the timing of the play instead of trusting the concept.

The offense he played in during college also did not ask its WRs to run an extended route tree, so he'll also need to add branches to his tree. Newsome does flash natural hands and is comfortable extending and catching throws away from his body. He's also willing to be physical when blocking in the run game and operating on the inside. He is just average after the catch and is more of a catch-and-tackle guy.

Overall, Newsome can be a contributor as a slot-only WR who brings punt-return ability and will need to continue to refine his route-running mechanics and consistency because of his questionable ability and size to win on the outside.

GRADE: 6.9/10 (Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 183/300

POSITION RANK: WR30

PRO COMPARISON: Harry Douglas

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice