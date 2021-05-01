Trey Smith NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs OL

John Bazemore/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'5 1/2"

WEIGHT: 321 lbs

POSITIVES

—Prototypical frame and build with good length, broad shoulders, barrel chest and thick limbs.

—Very good athletic ability and fluid mover in space.

—Flashes effortless, jarring power at the point of attack when he brings his feet and connects with his hands.

—Does a nice job getting his fit and displacing the three technique as the covered lineman on inside zone combos.

—Looks for work when uncovered with bad intentions.

—Plays with a junkyard-dog mentality; regularly looks to enforce his will and bully defenders.

NEGATIVES

—Has poor contact balance because of repetitively high pad level, wide hands and stopping his feet too soon on contact, causing him to lean into defenders.

—Struggles to anticipate, recognize and adjust to gap exchanges and post-snap movement.

—On the ground way too much for a player as big, strong and talented as he is.

2020 STATISTICS

—10 starts at left guard.

—All-SEC first-team and second-team All-American.

NOTES

—Participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl.

—42 career game appearances with 41 starts at left tackle and both guard spots.

—Had a 22 consecutive start streak to end his career with a 19 consecutive start streak before that.

—2019 winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

—Was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs in the spring of 2018, causing him to miss the offseason. Played the first seven games of the 2018 season before being held out of the final five games upon the discovery that they returned.

—First true freshman to start at left tackle for the Volunteers (2017) in 30-plus years.

—Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football in high school and a 5-star prospect.

—Training for the draft with Duke Manyweather at Michael Johnson Performance in Mckinney, Texas.

OVERALL

Smith is one of the most physically gifted linemen in the class and an extremely hard worker, yet he struggles mightily with his footwork, contact balance, and aiming points in the run and passing game, which results in a player caught leaning and on the ground far too often. Smith's special blend of size, natural power, athletic ability and competitive toughness lead to some striking flashes of brilliance, but they are hidden in a bundle of sloppy plays.

Despite the accolades and spectacular start as a true freshman in 2017, the team adding Smith needs to put him with a veteran O-line room and a known developer of talent at OL coach to help him develop his fundamentals and technique so he can build off of them over time. Round 3 is a nice spot to add a player with his talent into a program for the upside alone.

GRADE: 7.6/10 (Round 3)

OVERALL RANK: 79/300

POSITION RANK: IOL8

PRO COMPARISON: Louis Vasquez

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

