    Dez Fitzpatrick NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans WR

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Louisville wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (7) looks over his shoulder after catching a 74-yard touchdown pass to go ahead of Florida State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Florida State defeated Louisville 35-24. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
    Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'1¾"

    WEIGHT: 208

          

    POSITIVES

    — Good size with long arms for the WR position.

    — Has good long speed and is able to produce on it. Threatens CBs with his speed.

           

    NEGATIVES

    — Needs work on route details. Will overstride and telegraph when he's breaking. Very loose with his routes; even on deep routes, he'll peek back early and lose his path.

    — Plays high and stiff. Lacks consistent bend with his play and struggles to accelerate off turns and stopping.

    — Has issues on which way to turn his hands with throws coming at him and is inconsistent with high-pointing and tracking deep throws.

    — Lacks quick-twitch speed with his long frame. Will not make defenders miss with the ball in his hands.

          

    2020 STATISTICS

    11 G, 43 rec., 833 yards, 19.4 avg., 3 TD

          

    OVERALL 

    Dez Fitzpatrick is an outside WR with good size and long speed to threaten defenders, but he will need to continue developing the details of his route running. Fitzpatrick has inconsistent hand-eye coordination that can hinder his ability to track deep throws, which limits some of his deep-threat appeal. And while he has a nice frame, he does not play with quick-twitch speed. He also struggles to make defenders miss with the ball in his hands and lacks the ability to bend and accelerate out of his route breaks.

    Overall, Fitzpatrick is likely a back-of-the-roster type player without any true defining traits besides good size and solid long speed. He will need development on his route tree, details and flash more foot quickness to see the field consistently.

           

    GRADE: 6.4/10 (Round 7)

    OVERALL RANK262/300

    POSITION RANK: WR37

          

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice

