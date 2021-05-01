    Michael Carter II NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Jets CB

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Duke's Michael Carter II signals for an incomplete pass during an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Ben McKeown/Associated Press

    HEIGHT: 5'9⅝"

    WEIGHT: 184

          

    POSITIVES

    —Very good straight line speed. Able to catch ball-carriers in the open field.

    —Scrappy player that is willing to support the run.

    —Shows cover ability and ball skills to see and react to the ball.

    —Tackles well in space.

         

    NEGATIVES

    —Undersized, can struggle setting the edge.

    —Lack of length can show when competing for the ball.

         

    2020 STATISTICS

    11 Games: 41 Tackles, 2 INT, 8 PBU

         

    OVERALL

    Carter is a versatile player who has had snaps at the safety, nickel and outside corner positions. He is an athletic undersized safety with quick feet. He moves like a corner in coverage at times, with a smooth backpedal and quick breaks. He has shown to have very good speed as well. Though he is undersized and has trouble overcoming shortcomings at times. With a lack of playmaking ability, Carter will add depth to a room.

        

    GRADE: 6.0/10 (Fringe Backup Potential—Round 7)

    OVERALL RANK282/300

    POSITION RANK: CB34

          

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

