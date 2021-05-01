Michael Carter II NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Jets CB

Michael Carter II NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Jets CBMay 1, 2021
HEIGHT: 5'9⅝"
WEIGHT: 184
POSITIVES
—Very good straight line speed. Able to catch ball-carriers in the open field.
—Scrappy player that is willing to support the run.
—Shows cover ability and ball skills to see and react to the ball.
—Tackles well in space.
NEGATIVES
—Undersized, can struggle setting the edge.
—Lack of length can show when competing for the ball.
2020 STATISTICS
11 Games: 41 Tackles, 2 INT, 8 PBU
OVERALL
Carter is a versatile player who has had snaps at the safety, nickel and outside corner positions. He is an athletic undersized safety with quick feet. He moves like a corner in coverage at times, with a smooth backpedal and quick breaks. He has shown to have very good speed as well. Though he is undersized and has trouble overcoming shortcomings at times. With a lack of playmaking ability, Carter will add depth to a room.
GRADE: 6.0/10 (Fringe Backup Potential—Round 7)
OVERALL RANK: 282/300
POSITION RANK: CB34
Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings
Jamien Sherwood Scouting Report