Michael Carter II NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Jets CB

HEIGHT: 5'9⅝"

WEIGHT: 184

POSITIVES

—Very good straight line speed. Able to catch ball-carriers in the open field.

—Scrappy player that is willing to support the run.

—Shows cover ability and ball skills to see and react to the ball.

—Tackles well in space.

NEGATIVES

—Undersized, can struggle setting the edge.

—Lack of length can show when competing for the ball.





2020 STATISTICS

11 Games: 41 Tackles, 2 INT, 8 PBU





OVERALL

Carter is a versatile player who has had snaps at the safety, nickel and outside corner positions. He is an athletic undersized safety with quick feet. He moves like a corner in coverage at times, with a smooth backpedal and quick breaks. He has shown to have very good speed as well. Though he is undersized and has trouble overcoming shortcomings at times. With a lack of playmaking ability, Carter will add depth to a room.

GRADE: 6.0/10 (Fringe Backup Potential—Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 282/300

POSITION RANK: CB34

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

