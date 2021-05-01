Kylin Hill NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers RB

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 5'10 1/2"

WEIGHT: 214 lbs

POSITIVES

—Good size with thick lower-body build. Plays with good contact balance and strength. Consistently keeps his feet through contact.

—Above-average overall athlete with flashes of explosiveness. Has the ability to hurdle over defenders going low. Shows good overall balance and footwork and does a good job of staying in an athletic position when cutting, keeps his body tilted north and squares up defenders before using his good change-of-direction ability.

—Good vision on a variety of run concepts. Shows flashes of pressing the hole and helping set up defenders for blockers to get to the second level.

—Competitive player. Wants to gain every yard possible and will attempt to bury defenders when blocking. Runs tough in short-yardage and goal-line situations. No need for him to come off the field.

—Shows good eyes pre-snap on protection duties. Understands responsibilities and is willing to bring it.

—Very good ball security, only had one fumble throughout his college career.

NEGATIVES

—Lacks long speed. Will get stuck in fourth gear.

—Inconsistent on protection technique. Will duck his head at point of contact.

—Has good vision but can dance a little trying to do too much setting up defenders. Needs to just get north.

2020 STATISTICS

15 att., 58 yards, 3.9 avg., 23 rec., 237 yards, 1 TD

NOTES

—Opted out after three games in 2020.

OVERALL

Kylin Hill is a well-built RB who brings a balanced game on all three downs as well as the ball security that will make every coach happy. Hill had a productive junior season before opting out three games into his senior year after failing to find a groove under a new coaching staff. Hill plays with a low center of gravity and shows good balance when setting up his blockers and also when squared up with defenders. He does a nice job of keeping his shoulders pointed north, which allows him to use his good foot quickness to make defenders miss or jump cut.

Hill will show above-average burst when working through the hole or after finishing a cut, but he lacks a true top-end gear to pull away from defenders, which results in a good amount of intermediate gains but maybe not the home-run ability some teams would want. He plays with good competitiveness and toughness throughout his game, unfazed by arm tackles from the side, keeping his feet and maintaining his path and willing to lower his head and get the tough yards in short-yardage situations. This competitiveness also shows up in pass protection, while his technique can be inconsistent, he shows good eyes and the want-to you like to see from a RB in protection.

Hill shows good hands on screens, a good understanding of intent on his routes and the body control to stay friendly to the QB. Hill projects to be a valuable contributor in a RB room, with a blend of talents that can allow him to fit into any role a team might need. He's overall an above-average athlete. Teams might want a little more "juice" in their RB room, but Hill's ability to effect the game with his balanced skill set should allow him to get snaps on all three downs, with some upside to eat some touches if thrust into a starting role.

GRADE: 7.2/10 (Future role player, 4th round)

OVERALL RANK: 140/300

POSITION RANK: RB7

PRO COMPARISON: Mike Davis

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice