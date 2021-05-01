    Cameron Sample NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals DL

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    American Team defensive lineman Cameron Sample of Tulane (93) runs a drill during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    Matthew Hinton/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'2 3/4"

    WEIGHT: 267


    POSITIVES

    —Has the foot speed to chase the backside of stretch plays as an end.

    —Holds ground at the point of attack.

    —Has good play recognition, ranging from identifying screens to taking correct pursuit angles.

    —Hand placement and violence is very good for a Group of Five defensive lineman.

    —May be better in an NFL scheme with development time than he was in college.

    NEGATIVES

    —Unrefined footwork when in a two-point stance.

    —Played significant 4i-technique snaps, which makes it difficult to evaluate his interior potential.

    —Does not have a pass-rushing move that he can hang his hat on.

    2020 STATISTICS

    52 TKL, 7.5 TFL, 5 SK, 1 PBU, 1 FF

    NOTES

    —Uncle is the athletic director of Southern.

    —Team captain in 2020.

    —Gained 40 pounds while at Tulane.

    OVERALL

    Cameron Sample is still developing into his frame, but he has the raw tools to be an NFL starter one day. At the moment, he is a little unrefined for starting snaps, but he should bring enough to the table to be in a rotation and make an NFL roster in 2021.

    A 267-pound power-rusher, Sample will need to develop more savvy to survive as a hybrid lineman who plays inside and outside offensive tackles if he wants full-time work. But the system he played in at Tulane was not structured to develop him in that way, which opens the door for him to be a better in the NFL than he was in college.

    GRADE: 7.0/10 (Round 4)

    OVERALL RANK157/300

    POSITION RANKEDGE23

    PRO COMPARISON: Rasheem Green

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

