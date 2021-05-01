Ta'Quon Graham NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons DL

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'3 1/8"

WEIGHT: 292 lbs

POSITIVES

—Ideal size for a 3-technique interior defensive lineman.

—Knows how to hold his ground and create separation with a half-man long-arm move.

—Is best when using his length, locking out his long arms for bull-rush attempts as a pass-rusher.

—Will provide value as a block specialist on special teams, as he does not lack effort in that phase.

—Position versatility is a plus, as he played more edge-rusher snaps from 2017 to 2019 than he did inside.

—Has improved as a pass-rusher every year in college.

NEGATIVES

—Neither his burst nor closing speed is great.

—Loses sight of the ball on double-teams when lined up inside.

—Texas often took him off the field on pressure packages.

—Lateral movement, like stunts or beating reach blocks, is not "how he wins."

2020 STATISTICS

23 TKL, 7 TFL, 2 SK, 1 FR

NOTES

—Gained 15 pounds between 2018 and 2019, when he became a starter.

—Played in 48 of 49 potential games in his four years at Texas before opting out of the Longhorns' bowl game.

—Defensive captain in 2020 as a senior.

OVERALL

In a different era, a 6'4", 300-pound run defender who was a captain would hold much more draft value than Graham does in 2021. He will be able to bank on beating one-on-one vertical blocks with his length, but his ability to win laterally and in the passing game is a question. Depending on how teams view his pass-rushing upside, they may see him as a 5-technique who needs to spend a year putting on weight, a run-down 3-technique or a 6-technique who needs to return to his 2018 playing weight.

GRADE: 6.7/10 (Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 216/300

POSITION RANK: DL21

PRO COMPARISON: Twenty pounds short of Carl Davis, 20 pounds north of Deatrich Wise Jr.

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

