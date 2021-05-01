Ben Mason NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens FB

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 246 lbs

POSITIVES

—Athletic FB with good size and aggressive play.

—Potential to be a special teams demon because of traits and mindset.

—Productive in short-yardage situations, both as a blocker and a ball-carrier earlier in his career. Plays with a violent and competitive streak and is athletic enough to adjust and keep his feet.

—Natural hands when the ball did come his way.

NEGATIVES

—Inconsistent as a blocker and still needing to improve on technique. Will go for kill shots too often and play too wild.

—Lacks any production in the passing game and will need to keep progressing on route-running basics to contribute as anything more than a checkdown.

2020 STATISTICS

2 rec., 17 yards, 1 TD

NOTES

—Played and started 1 game as a DT in 2019.

OVERALL

Ben Mason is a tough fullback with ideal size and athleticism for the position in the modern era. Mason plays with a competitive edge in his game, which helped him contribute as a blocker and also on defense and special teams during his time at Michigan.

He is a good athlete who can naturally adjust to moving defenders when blocking but will need to keep improving his technique and consistency as he can play a little too wild going for big blows on defenders. Mason lacks production in the passing game, essentially a prerequisite at the position now, but did flash natural hands when the ball came his way.

Mason has the team-first mindset, which combined with his size and athleticism, will allow him to contribute right away as a good special teams player. Continued refinement of his blocking technique, combined with his play strength and work ethic, will make him a good draftable fullback prospect for any NFL team that utilizes the position.

GRADE: 6.6/10 (7th round)

OVERALL RANK: 232/300

POSITION RANK: RB17

PRO COMPARISON: Alec Ingold

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice