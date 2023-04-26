    2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Final Rankings

    2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Final Rankings

      TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 3: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws aside Josh Sterzer #83 of the Utah State Aggies at Bryant Denny Stadium on September 3, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)
      Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

      For one weekend and one weekend only, the entirety of the NFL and its fans rejoice as hope reaches a fever pitch with the entry draft serving as the backdrop to potentially bigger and better things.

      Every team hopes to make the playoffs. Those who made the playoffs last year hope to make the Super Bowl. Those who made the Super Bowl want that chip. If they won the title, another championship helps cement a player and his squad's legacy immemorial.

      The home of the reigning Super Bowl champions, Kansas City, serves as the host for this year's event, where 259 hopefuls will hear their names called and have expectations immediately heaped upon them. Some will prove themselves worthy. Others will not. But for a three-day period, everything is rosy.

      To differentiate between those prospects deemed top talents and those who might struggle, Bleacher Report's Scouting Department spent the past draft cycle evaluating hundreds of individuals, culminating in its Top 300 and final position rankings.

      Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and is the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.

      Derrik Klassen: Derrik shifted from evaluating the defensive front to offensive skill positions this year while also contributing to Football Outsiders and the New York Times. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, and his work can often be found through social media.

      Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and with collegiate teams in the Big Ten. He serves as the director of player personnel at UCF.

      Matt Holder: Matt joined the team this year. He played college football, worked in college recruiting and is a Scouting Academy graduate. He has covered the NFL draft since 2019 and writes about the Las Vegas Raiders for SB Nation's Silver and Black Pride.

      Brent Sobleski: Brent is an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets, including nine seasons with B/R.

      Grading Scale

      10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall

      9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect

      9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect

      8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect/Round 1

      8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter/Late Round 1, Early Round 2

      7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player/Round 2

      7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup or Potential Starter/Round 3

      6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player/Round 4

      6.0-6.4: High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5

      5.5-5.9: Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7

      5.0-5.4: Backup or UDFA with Roster Potential/UDFA

      4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect/UDFA

      3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body/UDFA

      Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:

      Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs

      Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, G's and C's

      Matt Holder: DL, Edges and LBs

      Cory Giddings: CBs and S's

    Top 300

      TALLAHASSEE, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gets sacked by Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shyheim Brown (38) during the game between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussions among the scouts.

      1. Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama (9.6)

      2. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia (9.5)

      3. Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson (9.1)

      4. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (9.0)

      5. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (8.7)

      6. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (8.6)

      7. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (8.5)

      8. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (8.5)

      9. Peter Skoronski, IOL, Northwestern (8.4)

      10. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (8.4)

      11. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (8.4)

      12. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (8.3)

      13. Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia (8.3)

      14. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson (8.3)

      15. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (8.3)

      16. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (8.2)

      17. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State (8.2)

      18. Tyree Wilson, DL, Texas Tech (8.1)

      19. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia (8.1)

      20. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (8.0)

      21. Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa (8.0)

      22. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (8.0)

      23. Jordan Addison, WR, USC (7.9)

      24. BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU (7.9)

      25. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah (7.9)

      26. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (7.8)

      27. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (7.8)

      28. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah (7.8)

      29. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (7.8)

      30. Brian Branch, S, Alabama (7.8)

      31. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (7.7)

      32. Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State (7.7)

      33. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas (7.7)

      34. Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech (7.7)

      35. Christopher Smith, S, Georgia (7.7)

      36. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland (7.6)

      37. Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh (7.6)

      38. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA (7.6)

      39. Steve Avila, IOL, TCU (7.6)

      40. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (7.6)

      41. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State (7.6)

      42. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (7.5)

      43. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (7.5)

      44. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor (7.5)

      45. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State (7.5)

      46. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina (7.5)

      47. Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge, USC (7.5)

      48. Matthew Bergeron, IOL, Syracuse (7.5)

      49. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas State (7.5)

      50. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota (7.5)

      51. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida (7.5)

      52. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee (7.4)

      53. Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame (7.4)

      54. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (7.4)

      55. Cody Mauch, IOL, North Dakota State (7.4)

      56. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern (7.4)

      57. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse (7.4)

      58. Joe Tippmann, IOL, Wisconsin (7.4)

      59. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State (7.4)

      60. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army (7.4)

      61. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (7.4)

      62. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU (7.4)

      63. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan (7.3)

      64. A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest (7.3)

      65. Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion (7.3)

      66. Zach Harrison, DL, Ohio State (7.3)

      67. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State (7.2)

      68. Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin (7.2)

      69. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi (7.2)

      70. Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn (7.2)

      71. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (7.2)

      72. Gervon Dexter Sr., DL, Florida (7.2)

      73. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon (7.2)

      74. Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati (7.2)

      75. Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois (7.2)

      76. Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama (7.1)

      77. Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi (7.1)

      78. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn (7.1)

      79. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (7.1)

      80. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama (7.0)

      81. Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State (7.0)

      82. Byron Young, Edge, Tennessee (7.0)

      83. Chandler Zavala, IOL, North Carolina State (7.0)

      84. Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh (7.0)

      85. Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State (7.0)

      86. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee (7.0)

      87. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (7.0)

      88. Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford (7.0)

      89. DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan (6.9)

      90. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas (6.9)

      91. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn (6.9)

      92. Puka Nacua, WR, BYU (6.9)

      93. Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina (6.9)

      94. Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State (6.9)

      95. Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan (6.9)

      96. Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas (6.9)

      97. JL Skinner, S, Boise State (6.9)

      98. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU (6.9)

      99. Rejzohn Wright, CB, Oregon State (6.9)

      100. Mike Morris, DL, Michigan (6.9)

      101. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU (6.9)

      102. Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma (6.8)

      103. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State (6.8)

      104. Ricky Stromberg, IOL, Arkansas (6.8)

      105. Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma (6.8)

      106. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia (6.8)

      107. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU (6.8)

      108. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn (6.8)

      109. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (6.8)

      110. Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame (6.8)

      111. Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma (6.8)

      112. KJ Henry, Edge, Clemson (6.8)

      113. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia (6.8)

      114. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M (6.8)

      115. Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin (6.7)

      116. Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska (6.7)

      117. Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina (6.7)

      118. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama (6.7)

      119. Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford (6.7)

      120. Brenton Cox Jr., Edge, Florida (6.7)

      121. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois (6.6)

      122. Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State (6.6)

      123. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (6.6)

      124. Anthony Bradford, IOL, LSU (6.6)

      125. Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri (6.6)

      126. Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State (6.6)

      127. Byron Young, DL, Alabama (6.6)

      128. Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati (6.6)

      129. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU (6.6)

      130. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (6.6)

      131. Warren McClendon Jr., OT, Georgia (6.5)

      132. Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina (6.5)

      133. DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB (6.5)

      134. Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue (6.5)

      135. Emil Ekiyor Jr., IOL, Alabama (6.5)

      136. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland (6.5)

      137. Jay Ward, S, LSU (6.5)

      138. Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest (6.5)

      139. Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State (6.5)

      140. Keondre Coburn, DL, Texas (6.5)

      141. Chase Brown, RB, Illinois (6.5)

      142. Viliami Fehoko, Edge, San Jose State (6.5)

      143. Trey Dean III, S, Florida (6.5)

      144. Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU (6.4)

      145. Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green (6.4)

      146. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M (6.4)

      147. Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan (6.4)

      148. Alex Forsyth, IOL, Oregon (6.4)

      149. Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati (6.4)

      150. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame (6.4)

      151. Deneric Prince, RB, Tulsa (6.4)

      152. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland (6.4)

      153. Tank Dell, WR, Houston (6.4)

      154. Jerrod Clark, DL, Coastal Carolina (6.4)

      155. Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan (6.4)

      156. Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC (6.4)

      157. Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion (6.4)

      158. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama (6.4)

      159. Habakkuk Baldonado, Edge, Pittsburgh (6.3)

      160. Sidy Sow, IOL, Eastern Michigan (6.3)

      161. Dontay Demus Jr., WR, Maryland (6.3)

      162. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford (6.3)

      163. Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia (6.3)

      164. Clayton Tune, QB, Houston (6.3)

      165. Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State (6.2)

      166. Parker Washington, WR, Penn State (6.2)

      167. DJ Johnson, Edge, Oregon (6.2)

      168. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas (6.2)

      169. Nick Hampton, Edge, Appalachian State (6.2)

      170. DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama (6.2)

      171. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota (6.2)

      172. Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue (6.2)

      173. Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State (6.2)

      174. Ronnie Hickman Jr., S, Ohio State (6.2)

      175. Kendre Miller, RB, TCU (6.2)

      176. Jadon Haselwood, WR, Arkansas (6.1)

      177. Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane (6.1)

      178. Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern (6.1)

      179. Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky (6.1)

      180. Ochaun Mathis, Edge, Nebraska (6.1)

      181. Davis Allen, TE, Clemson (6.1)

      182. Jaren Hall, QB, BYU (6.1)

      183. Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota (6.1)

      184. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA (6.1)

      185. Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh (6.0)

      186. Ali Gaye, Edge, LSU (6.0)

      187. Juice Scruggs, IOL, Penn State (6.0)

      188. Payne Durham, TE, Purdue (6.0)

      189. Lance Boykin, CB, Coastal Carolina (6.0)

      190. Desjuan Johnson, DL, Toledo (6.0)

      191. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC (6.0)

      192. Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville (5.9)

      193. Colby Sorsdal, IOL, William & Mary (5.9)

      194. Yasir Abdullah, Edge, Louisville (5.9)

      195. Nick Broeker, IOL, Mississippi (5.9)

      196. Hunter Luepke, FB, North Dakota State (5.9)

      197. Jake Andrews, IOL, Troy (5.9)

      198. Jacob Copeland, WR, Maryland (5.9)

      199. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma (5.9)

      200. Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State (5.9)

      201. Braeden Daniels, IOL, Utah (5.9)

      202. Anfernee Orji, LB, Vanderbilt (5.9)

      203. Latavious Brini, S, Arkansas (5.9)

      204. Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte (5.9)

      205. Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina (5.9)

      206. Daniel Scott, S, California (5.9)

      207. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee (5.8)

      208. Jose Ramirez, Edge, Eastern Michigan (5.8)

      209. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU (5.8)

      210. Steven Jones Jr., CB, Appalachian State (5.8)

      211. Jordan McFadden, IOL, Clemson (5.8)

      212. BJ Thompson, Edge, Stephen F. Austin (5.8)

      213. Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton (5.8)

      214. Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida (5.8)

      215. Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Penn State (5.8)

      216. Xazavian Valladay, RB, Arizona State (5.8)

      217. Chad Ryland, K, Maryland (5.8)

      218. Jaxson Kirkland, IOL, Washington (5.8)

      219. Blake Whiteheart, TE, Wake Forest (5.8)

      220. Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA (5.8)

      221. Cam Jones, LB, Indiana (5.7)

      222. Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, IOL, Oregon (5.7)

      223. Brodric Martin, DL, Western Kentucky (5.7)

      224. Isaiah Land, Edge, Florida A&M (5.7)

      225. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida (5.7)

      226. Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty (5.7)

      227. Earl Bostick Jr., OT, Kansas (5.7)

      228. SaRodorick Thompson, RB, Texas Tech (5.7)

      229. Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia (5.7)

      230. Jon Gaines II, IOL, UCLA (5.7)

      231. Kenderick Duncan Jr., S, Louisville (5.7)

      232. Tavius Robinson, Edge, Mississippi (5.7)

      233. Tiyon Evans, RB, Louisville (5.7)

      234. John Torchio, S, Wisconsin (5.7)

      235. Michael Jefferson, WR, Louisiana (5.7)

      236. Will Mallory, TE, Miami (5.7)

      237. Travis Vokolek, TE, Nebraska (5.6)

      238. SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh (5.6)

      239. Robert Beal Jr., Edge, Georgia (5.6)

      240. Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah (5.6)

      241. Thomas Incoom, Edge, Central Michigan (5.6)

      242. Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati (5.6)

      243. Xavier Henderson, S, Michigan State (5.6)

      244. Atonio Mafi, IOL, UCLA (5.6)

      245. Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa (5.6)

      246. Arquon Bush, CB, Cincinnati (5.6)

      247. C.J. Johnson, WR, East Carolina 5.6)

      248. Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana (5.6)

      249. Cameron Young, DL, Mississippi State (5.6)

      250. T.J. Bass, IOL, Oregon (5.6)

      251. Jake Moody, K, Michigan (5.6)

      252. Ryan Hayes, IOL, Michigan (5.5)

      253. Dee Winters, LB, TCU (5.5)

      254. McClendon Curtis, IOL, Chattanooga (5.5)

      255. Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State (5.5)

      256. Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue (5.5)

      257. Camerun Peoples, RB, Appalachian State (5.5)

      258. Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State (5.5)

      259. Mikel Jones, LB, Syracuse (5.5)

      260. Travis Dye, RB, USC (5.5)

      261. YaYa Diaby, Edge, Louisville (5.4)

      262. Bralen Trahan, S, Louisiana (5.4)

      263. Derius Davis, WR, TCU (5.4)

      264. Bumper Pool, LB, Arkansas (5.4)

      265. Tavion Thomas, RB, Utah (5.4)

      266. Mike Jones Jr., LB, LSU (5.4)

      267. Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd (5.4)

      268. Rashad Torrence II, S, Florida (5.4)

      269. John Ojukwu, OT, Boise State (5.4)

      270. Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland (5.4)

      271. Steven Gilmore, CB, Marshall (5.4)

      272. Daniel Barker, TE, Michigan State (5.4)

      273. Avery Young, CB, Rutgers (5.4)

      274. Nesta Jade Silvera, DL, Arizona State (5.4)

      275. Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville (5.4)

      276. Jacob Slade, DL, Michigan State (5.4)

      277. Shaka Heyward, LB, Duke (5.4)

      278. Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama (5.4)

      279. Drake Thomas, LB, North Carolina State (5.4)

      280. Noah Gindorff, TE, North Dakota State (5.3)

      281. Jovaughn Gwyn, IOL, South Carolina (5.3)

      282. PJ Mustipher, DL, Penn State (5.3)

      283. Dylan Horton, Edge, TCU (5.3)

      284. Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia (5.3)

      285. Chamarri Conner, S, Virginia Tech (5.3)

      286. D'Jordan Strong, CB, Coastal Carolina (5.3)

      287. Matt Landers, WR, Arkansas (5.3)

      288. DJ Dale, DL, Alabama (5.3)

      289. Christopher Dunn, K, North Carolina State (5.3)

      290. Ameer Speed, CB, Michigan State (5.3)

      291. Jonah Tavai, DL, San Diego State (5.3)

      292. Lonnie Phelps Jr., Edge, Kansas (5.3)

      293. Chris Murray, IOL, Oklahoma (5.3)

      294. Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson (5.2)

      295. Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville (5.2)

      296. Michael Turk, P, Oklahoma (5.2)

      297. Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington (5.2)

      298. Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford (5.2)

      299. Mark Evans II, IOL, Arkansas Pine-Bluff (5.2)

      300. Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan (5.2)

    Quarterbacks

      Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud
      Ohio State quarterback C.J. StroudTodd Kirkland/Getty Images

      Most Accurate: C.J. Stroud
      Best Arm Strength: Anthony Richardson
      Best Mobility: Anthony Richardson
      Most Pro-Ready: C.J. Stroud

      1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (8.6)

      2. Anthony Richardson, Florida (8.5)

      3. Bryce Young, Alabama (8.2)

      4. Will Levis, Kentucky (8.0)

      5. Tanner McKee, Stanford (7.0)

      6. Clayton Tune, Houston (6.3)

      7. Jake Haener, Fresno State (6.2)

      8. Jaren Hall, BYU (6.1)

      9. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA (6.1)

      10. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (5.8)

      11. Aidan O'Connell, Purdue (5.5)

      12. Tyson Bagent, Shepherd, (5.4)

      13. Malik Cunningham, Louisville (5.4)

      14. Stetson Bennett, Georgia (5.3)

    2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Final Rankings
    Running Backs

      Texas running back Bijan Robinson
      Texas running back Bijan RobinsonAP Photo/Eric Gay, File

      Best Speed: Devon Achane
      Best Power: Roschon Johnson
      Best Vision: Bijan Robinson
      Best Hands: Bijan Robinson
      Best Third-Down Back: Bijan Robinson

      1. Bijan Robinson, Texas (9.0)

      2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (7.7)

      3. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (7.6)

      4. Devon Achane, Texas A&M (7.6)

      5. Zach Evans, Ole Miss (7.1)

      6. Tyjae Spears, Tulane (7.1)

      7. Roschon Johnson, Texas (6.9)

      8. Eric Gray, Oklahoma (6.8)

      9. Tank Bigsby, Auburn (6.8)

      10. Sean Tucker, Syracuse (6.6)

      11. DeWayne McBride, UAB (6.5)

      12. Chase Brown, Illinois (6.5)

      13. Deneric Prince, Tulsa (6.4)

      14. Kenny McIntosh, Georgia (6.3)

      15. Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota (6.2)

      16. Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (6.2)

      17. Kendre Miller, TCU (6.2)

      18. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky (6.1)

      19. Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh (6.0)

      20. Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina (5.9)

      21. Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State (5.8)

      22. SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech (5.7)

      23. Tiyon Evans, Louisville, (5.7)

      24. Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State (5.5)

      25. Travis Dye, USC (5.5)

      26. Tavion Thomas, Utah (5.4)

    Wide Receivers

      TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston
      TCU wide receiver Quentin JohnstonChristian Petersen/Getty Images

      Best Hands: Rashee Rice
      Best Route-Runner: Jordan Addison
      Best Speed: Jalin Hyatt
      Best Slot Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
      Most Pro-Ready: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

      1. Quentin Johnston, TCU (8.4)

      2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (8.3)

      3. Jordan Addison, USC (7.9)

      4. Zay Flowers, Boston College (7.5)

      5. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (7.4)

      6. Rashee Rice, SMU (7.4)

      7. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (7.3)

      8. Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi (7.2)

      9. Josh Downs, North Carolina (7.2)

      10. Tyler Scott, Cincinnati (7.2)

      11. Jayden Reed, Michigan (7.0)

      12. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee (7.0)

      13. Puka Nacua, BYU (6.9)

      14. Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma (6.8)

      15. Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia (6.8)

      16. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia (6.8)

      17. Trey Palmer, Nebraska (6.7)

      18. Michael Wilson, Stanford (6.7)

      19. Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State (6.6)

      20. Kayshon Boutte, LSU (6.6)

      21. Ronnie Bell, Michigan (6.4)

      22. Tank Dell, Houston (6.4)

      23. Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland (6.3)

      24. Parker Washington, Penn State (6.2)

      25. Charlie Jones, Purdue (6.2)

      26. Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas (6.1)

      27. Jacob Copeland, Maryland (5.9)

      28. Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State (5.9)

      29. Grant DuBose, Charlotte (5.9)

      30. Andrei Iosivas, Princeton (5.8)

      31. Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State (5.8)

      32. Jake Bobo, UCLA (5.8)

      33. Demario Douglas, Liberty (5.7)

      34. Michael Jefferson, Louisiana (5.7)

      35. Tre Tucker, Cincinnati (5.6)

      36. C.J. Johnson, East Carolina (5.6)

      37. Derius Davis, TCU (5.4)

      38. Rakim Jarrett, Maryland (5.4)

      39. Matt Landers, Arkansas (5.3)

      40. Joseph Ngata, Clemson (5.2)

      41. Elijah Higgins, Stanford (5.2)

    Tight Ends

      Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer
      Notre Dame tight end Michael MayerAP Photo/Darron Cummings

      Best Receiver: Michael Mayer
      Most Versatile: Dalton Kincaid
      Best Blocker: Darnell Washington
      Most Pro-Ready: Michael Mayer

      1. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (8.7)

      2. Darnell Washington, Georgia (7.8)

      3. Dalton Kincaid, Utah (7.8)

      4. Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State (7.5)

      5. Luke Musgrave, Oregon State (7.4)

      6. Sam LaPorta, Iowa (7.4)

      7. Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan (6.9)

      8. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati (6.6)

      9. Brenton Strange, Penn State (6.5)

      10. Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion (6.4)

      11. Davis Allen, Clemson (6.1)

      12. Payne Durham, Purdue (6.0)

      13. Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest (5.8)

      14. Will Mallory, Miami (5.7)

      15. Travis Vokolek, Nebraska (5.6)

      16. Daniel Barker, Michigan State (5.4)

      17. Cameron Latu, Alabama (5.4)

      18. Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State (5.3)

    Offensive Tackles

      Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.
      Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

      Best Run-Blocker: Paris Johnson Jr.
      Best Pass-Blocker: Darnell Wright
      Best Zone Blocker: Paris Johnson Jr.
      Most Pro-Ready: Darnell Wright
      Most Versatile: Paris Johnson Jr.

      1. Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (8.2)

      2. Broderick Jones, Georgia (8.1)

      3. Darnell Wright, Tennessee (8.0)

      4. Anton Harrison, Oklahoma (7.8)

      5. Dawand Jones, Ohio State (7.6)

      6. Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion (7.3)

      7. Tyler Steen, Alabama (7.1)

      8. Carter Warren, Pittsburgh (7.0)

      9. Wanya Morris, Oklahoma (6.8)

      10. Asim Richards, North Carolina (6.7)

      11. Warren McClendon Jr., Georgia (6.5)

      12. Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland (6.5)

      13. Blake Freeland, BYU (5.8)

      14. Richard Gouraige, Florida (5.7)

      15. Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas (5.7)

      16. John Ojukwu, Boise State (5.4)

      17. Trevor Reid, Louisville (5.2)

      18. Jake Witt, Northern Michigan (5.2)

    Interior Offensive Linemen

      Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski
      Northwestern offensive lineman Peter SkoronskiRandy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Best Run-Blocker: Peter Skoronski
      Best Pass-Blocker: Peter Skoronski
      Best Zone Blocker: Peter Skoronski
      Most Pro-Ready: Peter Skoronski
      Most Versatile: Peter Skoronski

      1. Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (8.4)

      2. Steve Avila, TCU (7.6)

      3. Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse (7.5)

      4. John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (7.5)

      5. O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida (7.5)

      6. Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (7.4)

      7. Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin (7.4)

      8. Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State (7.0)

      9. Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas (6.8)

      10. Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (6.8)

      11. Anthony Bradford, LSU (6.6)

      12. Luke Wypler, Ohio State (6.6)

      13. Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama (6.5)

      14. Alex Forsyth, Oregon (6.4)

      15. Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan (6.4)

      16. Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan (6.3)

      17. Juice Scruggs, Penn State (6.0)

      18. Andrew Vorhees, USC (6.0)

      19. Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary (5.9)

      20. Nick Broeker, Ole Miss (5.9)

      21. Jake Andrews, Troy (5.9)

      22. Braeden Daniels, Utah (5.9)

      23. Jordan McFadden, Clemson (5.8)

      24. Jaxson Kirkland, Washington (5.8)

      25. Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon (5.7)

      26. Jon Gaines II, UCLA (5.7)

      27. Atonio Mafi, UCLA (5.6)

      28. T.J. Bass, Oregon (5.6)

      29. Ryan Hayes, Michigan (5.5)

      30. McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga (5.5)

      31. Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina (5.3)

      32. Chris Murray, Oklahoma (5.3)

      33. Henry Bainivalu, Washington (5.2)

      34. Mark Evans II, Arkansas Pine-Bluff (5.2)

    Defensive Linemen

      Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter
      Georgia defensive tackle Jalen CarterJohn Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Best Nose Tackle: Siaki Ika
      Best Pass-Rusher: Calijah Kancey
      Best Run-Stopper: Jalen Carter
      Most Versatile: Tyree Wilson

      1. Jalen Carter, Georgia (9.5)

      2. Bryan Bresee, Clemson (8.3)

      3. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (8.1)

      4. Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh (7.6)

      5. Siaki Ika, Baylor (7.5)

      6. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (7.4)

      7. Mazi Smith, Michigan (7.3)

      8. Zach Harrison, Ohio State (7.3)

      9. Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin (7.2)

      10. Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida (7.2)

      11. Colby Wooden, Auburn (6.9)

      12. Zacch Pickens, South Carolina (6.9)

      13. Moro Ojomo, Texas (6.9)

      14. Mike Morris, Michigan (6.9)

      15. Jaquelin Roy, LSU (6.8)

      16. Isaiah McGuire, Missouri (6.6)

      17. Byron Young, Alabama (6.6)

      18. Kobie Turner, Wake Forest (6.5)

      19. Keondre Coburn, Texas (6.5)

      20. Karl Brooks, Bowling Green (6.4)

      21. Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina (6.4)

      22. Desjuan Johnson, Toledo (6.0)

      23. Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma (5.9)

      24. Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky (5.7)

      25. Dante Stills, West Virginia (5.7)

      26. Cameron Young, Mississippi State (5.6)

      27. Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State (5.4)

      28. Jacob Slade, Michigan State (5.4)

      29. PJ Mustipher, Penn State (5.3)

      30. DJ Dale, Alabama (5.3)

      31. Jonah Tavai, San Diego State (5.3)

    Edge-Rushers

      Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy
      Clemson defensive end Myles MurphyJohn Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Best Speed Rusher: Will McDonald IV
      Best Power Rusher: Will Anderson Jr.
      Best Run-Stopper: Will Anderson Jr.
      Most Versatile: Myles Murphy

      1. Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (9.6)

      2. Myles Murphy, Clemson (9.1)

      3. Nolan Smith, Georgia (8.3)

      4. Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (8.0)

      5. BJ Ojulari, LSU (7.9)

      6. Will McDonald IV, Iowa State (7.7)

      7. Keion White, Georgia Tech (7.7)

      8. Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (7.5)

      9. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (7.5)

      10. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (7.4)

      11. Andre Carter II, Army (7.4)

      12. Derick Hall, Auburn (7.2)

      13. Byron Young, Tennessee (7.0)

      14. KJ Henry, Clemson (6.8)

      15. Brenton Cox Jr., Florida (6.7)

      16. Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State (6.5)

      17. Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh (6.3)

      18. DJ Johnson, Oregon (6.2)

      19. Nick Hampton, Appalachian State (6.2)

      20. Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska (6.1)

      21. Ali Gaye, LSU (6.0)

      22. Yasir Abdullah, Louisville (5.9)

      23. Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan (5.8)

      24. BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin (5.8)

      25. Isaiah Land, Florida A&M (5.7)

      26. Tavius Robinson, Mississippi (5.7)

      27. Robert Beal Jr., Georgia (5.6)

      28. Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan (5.6)

      29. YaYa Diaby, Louisville (5.4)

      30. Dylan Horton, TCU (5.3)

      31. Lonnie Phelps Jr., Kansas (5.3)

    Linebackers

      Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell
      Iowa linebacker Jack CampbellAP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

      Best Blitzer: Noah Sewell
      Best Run-Stopper: Jack Campbell
      Best in Coverage: Trenton Simpson
      Most Versatile: Drew Sanders

      1. Jack Campbell, Iowa (7.8)

      2. Drew Sanders, Arkansas (7.6)

      3. Trenton Simpson, Clemson (7.5)

      4. Noah Sewell, Oregon (7.2)

      5. Owen Pappoe, Auburn (7.1)

      6. Daiyan Henley, Washington State (7.0)

      7. Nick Herbig, Wisconsin (6.7)

      8. Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama (6.7)

      9. Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati (6.4)

      10. DeMarvion Overshown, Texas (6.2)

      11. Dorian Williams, Tulane (6.1)

      12. Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt (5.9)

      13. Ventrell Miller, Florida (5.8)

      14. Cam Jones, Indiana (5.7)

      15. SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh (5.6)

      16. Mohamoud Diabate, Utah (5.6)

      17. Dee Winters, TCU (5.5)

      18. Mikel Jones, Syracuse (5.5)

      19. Bumper Pool, Arkansas (5.4)

      20. Mike Jones Jr., LSU (5.4)

      21. Shaka Heyward, Duke (5.4)

      22. Drake Thomas, North Carolina State (5.4)

    Cornerbacks

      Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon
      Illinois cornerback Devon WitherspoonJames Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Best in Man Coverage: Devon Witherspoon
      Best in Zone Coverage: Kelee Ringo
      Best Slot Corner: Clark Phillips III
      Most Versatile: Joey Porter Jr.

      1. Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (8.5)

      2. Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (8.4)

      3. Christian Gonzalez, Oregon (8.3)

      4. Clark Phillips III, Utah (7.9)

      5. Deonte Banks, Maryland (7.6)

      6. Cam Smith, South Carolina (7.5)

      7. Kelee Ringo, Georgia (7.4)

      8. Garrett Williams, Syracuse (7.4)

      9. Julius Brents, Kansas State (7.2)

      10. DJ Turner II, Michigan (6.9)

      11. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU (6.9)

      12. Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State (6.9)

      13. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU (6.9)

      14. Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State (6.8)

      15. Riley Moss, Iowa (6.8)

      16. Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M (6.8)

      17. Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (6.6)

      18. Darius Rush, South Carolina (6.5)

      19. Cory Trice Jr., Purdue (6.5)

      20. Mekhi Garner, LSU (6.4)

      21. Jakorian Bennett, Maryland (6.4)

      22. Mekhi Blackmon, USC (6.4)

      23. Eli Ricks, Alabama (6.4)

      24. Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford (6.3)

      25. Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern (6.1)

      26. Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina (6.0)

      27. Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville (5.9)

      28. Steven Jones Jr., Appalachian State (5.8)

      29. Arquon Bush, Cincinnati (5.6)

      30. Tiawan Mullen, Indiana (5.6)

      31. Steven Gilmore, Marshall (5.4)

      32. Avery Young, Rutgers (5.4)

      33. D'Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina (5.3)

      34. Ameer Speed, Michigan State (5.3)

    Safeties

      Alabama safety Brian Branch
      Alabama safety Brian BranchAP Photo/Vasha Hunt

      Best in Man Coverage: Antonio Johnson
      Best in Zone Coverage: Brandon Joseph
      Best Run-Stopper: Christopher Smith
      Most Versatile: Brian Branch

      1. Brian Branch, Alabama (7.8)

      2. Christopher Smith, Georgia (7.7)

      3. Jartavius Martin, Illinois (7.2)

      4. Jordan Battle, Alabama (7.0)

      5. Jammie Robinson, Florida State (7.0)

      6. Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State (6.9)

      7. JL Skinner, Boise State (6.9)

      8. Sydney Brown, Illinois (6.6)

      9. Jay Ward, LSU (6.5)

      10. Trey Dean III, Florida (6.5)

      11. Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (6.4)

      12. Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame (6.4)

      13. DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama (6.2)

      14. Ronnie Hickman Jr., Ohio State (6.2)

      15. Jordan Howden, Minnesota (6.1)

      16 Latavious Brini, Arkansas (5.9)

      17. Daniel Scott, California (5.9)

      18. Kenderick Duncan Jr., Louisville (5.7)

      19. John Torchio, Wisconsin (5.7)

      20. Xavier Henderson, Michigan State (5.6)

      21. Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa (5.6)

      22. Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State (5.5)

      23. Bralen Trahan, Louisiana (5.5)

      24. Rashad Torrence II, Florida (5.4)

      25. Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech (5.3)

    X