2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Final RankingsApril 26, 2023
2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Final Rankings
For one weekend and one weekend only, the entirety of the NFL and its fans rejoice as hope reaches a fever pitch with the entry draft serving as the backdrop to potentially bigger and better things.
Every team hopes to make the playoffs. Those who made the playoffs last year hope to make the Super Bowl. Those who made the Super Bowl want that chip. If they won the title, another championship helps cement a player and his squad's legacy immemorial.
The home of the reigning Super Bowl champions, Kansas City, serves as the host for this year's event, where 259 hopefuls will hear their names called and have expectations immediately heaped upon them. Some will prove themselves worthy. Others will not. But for a three-day period, everything is rosy.
To differentiate between those prospects deemed top talents and those who might struggle, Bleacher Report's Scouting Department spent the past draft cycle evaluating hundreds of individuals, culminating in its Top 300 and final position rankings.
Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and is the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.
Derrik Klassen: Derrik shifted from evaluating the defensive front to offensive skill positions this year while also contributing to Football Outsiders and the New York Times. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, and his work can often be found through social media.
Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and with collegiate teams in the Big Ten. He serves as the director of player personnel at UCF.
Matt Holder: Matt joined the team this year. He played college football, worked in college recruiting and is a Scouting Academy graduate. He has covered the NFL draft since 2019 and writes about the Las Vegas Raiders for SB Nation's Silver and Black Pride.
Brent Sobleski: Brent is an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets, including nine seasons with B/R.
Grading Scale
10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall
9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect/Round 1
8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter/Late Round 1, Early Round 2
7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player/Round 2
7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup or Potential Starter/Round 3
6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player/Round 4
6.0-6.4: High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5
5.5-5.9: Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7
5.0-5.4: Backup or UDFA with Roster Potential/UDFA
4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect/UDFA
3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body/UDFA
Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:
Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs
Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, G's and C's
Matt Holder: DL, Edges and LBs
Cory Giddings: CBs and S's
Top 300
Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussions among the scouts.
1. Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama (9.6)
2. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia (9.5)
3. Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson (9.1)
4. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (9.0)
5. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (8.7)
6. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (8.6)
7. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (8.5)
8. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (8.5)
9. Peter Skoronski, IOL, Northwestern (8.4)
10. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (8.4)
11. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (8.4)
12. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (8.3)
13. Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia (8.3)
14. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson (8.3)
15. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (8.3)
16. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (8.2)
17. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State (8.2)
18. Tyree Wilson, DL, Texas Tech (8.1)
19. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia (8.1)
20. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (8.0)
21. Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa (8.0)
22. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (8.0)
23. Jordan Addison, WR, USC (7.9)
24. BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU (7.9)
25. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah (7.9)
26. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (7.8)
27. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (7.8)
28. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah (7.8)
29. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (7.8)
30. Brian Branch, S, Alabama (7.8)
31. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (7.7)
32. Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State (7.7)
33. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas (7.7)
34. Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech (7.7)
35. Christopher Smith, S, Georgia (7.7)
36. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland (7.6)
37. Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh (7.6)
38. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA (7.6)
39. Steve Avila, IOL, TCU (7.6)
40. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (7.6)
41. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State (7.6)
42. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (7.5)
43. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (7.5)
44. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor (7.5)
45. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State (7.5)
46. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina (7.5)
47. Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge, USC (7.5)
48. Matthew Bergeron, IOL, Syracuse (7.5)
49. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas State (7.5)
50. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota (7.5)
51. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida (7.5)
52. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee (7.4)
53. Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame (7.4)
54. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (7.4)
55. Cody Mauch, IOL, North Dakota State (7.4)
56. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern (7.4)
57. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse (7.4)
58. Joe Tippmann, IOL, Wisconsin (7.4)
59. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State (7.4)
60. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army (7.4)
61. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (7.4)
62. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU (7.4)
63. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan (7.3)
64. A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest (7.3)
65. Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion (7.3)
66. Zach Harrison, DL, Ohio State (7.3)
67. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State (7.2)
68. Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin (7.2)
69. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi (7.2)
70. Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn (7.2)
71. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (7.2)
72. Gervon Dexter Sr., DL, Florida (7.2)
73. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon (7.2)
74. Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati (7.2)
75. Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois (7.2)
76. Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama (7.1)
77. Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi (7.1)
78. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn (7.1)
79. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (7.1)
80. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama (7.0)
81. Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State (7.0)
82. Byron Young, Edge, Tennessee (7.0)
83. Chandler Zavala, IOL, North Carolina State (7.0)
84. Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh (7.0)
85. Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State (7.0)
86. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee (7.0)
87. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (7.0)
88. Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford (7.0)
89. DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan (6.9)
90. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas (6.9)
91. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn (6.9)
92. Puka Nacua, WR, BYU (6.9)
93. Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina (6.9)
94. Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State (6.9)
95. Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan (6.9)
96. Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas (6.9)
97. JL Skinner, S, Boise State (6.9)
98. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU (6.9)
99. Rejzohn Wright, CB, Oregon State (6.9)
100. Mike Morris, DL, Michigan (6.9)
101. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU (6.9)
102. Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma (6.8)
103. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State (6.8)
104. Ricky Stromberg, IOL, Arkansas (6.8)
105. Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma (6.8)
106. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia (6.8)
107. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU (6.8)
108. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn (6.8)
109. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (6.8)
110. Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame (6.8)
111. Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma (6.8)
112. KJ Henry, Edge, Clemson (6.8)
113. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia (6.8)
114. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M (6.8)
115. Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin (6.7)
116. Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska (6.7)
117. Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina (6.7)
118. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama (6.7)
119. Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford (6.7)
120. Brenton Cox Jr., Edge, Florida (6.7)
121. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois (6.6)
122. Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State (6.6)
123. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (6.6)
124. Anthony Bradford, IOL, LSU (6.6)
125. Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri (6.6)
126. Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State (6.6)
127. Byron Young, DL, Alabama (6.6)
128. Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati (6.6)
129. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU (6.6)
130. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (6.6)
131. Warren McClendon Jr., OT, Georgia (6.5)
132. Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina (6.5)
133. DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB (6.5)
134. Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue (6.5)
135. Emil Ekiyor Jr., IOL, Alabama (6.5)
136. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland (6.5)
137. Jay Ward, S, LSU (6.5)
138. Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest (6.5)
139. Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State (6.5)
140. Keondre Coburn, DL, Texas (6.5)
141. Chase Brown, RB, Illinois (6.5)
142. Viliami Fehoko, Edge, San Jose State (6.5)
143. Trey Dean III, S, Florida (6.5)
144. Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU (6.4)
145. Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green (6.4)
146. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M (6.4)
147. Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan (6.4)
148. Alex Forsyth, IOL, Oregon (6.4)
149. Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati (6.4)
150. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame (6.4)
151. Deneric Prince, RB, Tulsa (6.4)
152. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland (6.4)
153. Tank Dell, WR, Houston (6.4)
154. Jerrod Clark, DL, Coastal Carolina (6.4)
155. Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan (6.4)
156. Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC (6.4)
157. Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion (6.4)
158. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama (6.4)
159. Habakkuk Baldonado, Edge, Pittsburgh (6.3)
160. Sidy Sow, IOL, Eastern Michigan (6.3)
161. Dontay Demus Jr., WR, Maryland (6.3)
162. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford (6.3)
163. Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia (6.3)
164. Clayton Tune, QB, Houston (6.3)
165. Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State (6.2)
166. Parker Washington, WR, Penn State (6.2)
167. DJ Johnson, Edge, Oregon (6.2)
168. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas (6.2)
169. Nick Hampton, Edge, Appalachian State (6.2)
170. DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama (6.2)
171. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota (6.2)
172. Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue (6.2)
173. Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State (6.2)
174. Ronnie Hickman Jr., S, Ohio State (6.2)
175. Kendre Miller, RB, TCU (6.2)
176. Jadon Haselwood, WR, Arkansas (6.1)
177. Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane (6.1)
178. Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern (6.1)
179. Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky (6.1)
180. Ochaun Mathis, Edge, Nebraska (6.1)
181. Davis Allen, TE, Clemson (6.1)
182. Jaren Hall, QB, BYU (6.1)
183. Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota (6.1)
184. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA (6.1)
185. Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh (6.0)
186. Ali Gaye, Edge, LSU (6.0)
187. Juice Scruggs, IOL, Penn State (6.0)
188. Payne Durham, TE, Purdue (6.0)
189. Lance Boykin, CB, Coastal Carolina (6.0)
190. Desjuan Johnson, DL, Toledo (6.0)
191. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC (6.0)
192. Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville (5.9)
193. Colby Sorsdal, IOL, William & Mary (5.9)
194. Yasir Abdullah, Edge, Louisville (5.9)
195. Nick Broeker, IOL, Mississippi (5.9)
196. Hunter Luepke, FB, North Dakota State (5.9)
197. Jake Andrews, IOL, Troy (5.9)
198. Jacob Copeland, WR, Maryland (5.9)
199. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma (5.9)
200. Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State (5.9)
201. Braeden Daniels, IOL, Utah (5.9)
202. Anfernee Orji, LB, Vanderbilt (5.9)
203. Latavious Brini, S, Arkansas (5.9)
204. Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte (5.9)
205. Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina (5.9)
206. Daniel Scott, S, California (5.9)
207. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee (5.8)
208. Jose Ramirez, Edge, Eastern Michigan (5.8)
209. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU (5.8)
210. Steven Jones Jr., CB, Appalachian State (5.8)
211. Jordan McFadden, IOL, Clemson (5.8)
212. BJ Thompson, Edge, Stephen F. Austin (5.8)
213. Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton (5.8)
214. Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida (5.8)
215. Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Penn State (5.8)
216. Xazavian Valladay, RB, Arizona State (5.8)
217. Chad Ryland, K, Maryland (5.8)
218. Jaxson Kirkland, IOL, Washington (5.8)
219. Blake Whiteheart, TE, Wake Forest (5.8)
220. Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA (5.8)
221. Cam Jones, LB, Indiana (5.7)
222. Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, IOL, Oregon (5.7)
223. Brodric Martin, DL, Western Kentucky (5.7)
224. Isaiah Land, Edge, Florida A&M (5.7)
225. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida (5.7)
226. Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty (5.7)
227. Earl Bostick Jr., OT, Kansas (5.7)
228. SaRodorick Thompson, RB, Texas Tech (5.7)
229. Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia (5.7)
230. Jon Gaines II, IOL, UCLA (5.7)
231. Kenderick Duncan Jr., S, Louisville (5.7)
232. Tavius Robinson, Edge, Mississippi (5.7)
233. Tiyon Evans, RB, Louisville (5.7)
234. John Torchio, S, Wisconsin (5.7)
235. Michael Jefferson, WR, Louisiana (5.7)
236. Will Mallory, TE, Miami (5.7)
237. Travis Vokolek, TE, Nebraska (5.6)
238. SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh (5.6)
239. Robert Beal Jr., Edge, Georgia (5.6)
240. Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah (5.6)
241. Thomas Incoom, Edge, Central Michigan (5.6)
242. Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati (5.6)
243. Xavier Henderson, S, Michigan State (5.6)
244. Atonio Mafi, IOL, UCLA (5.6)
245. Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa (5.6)
246. Arquon Bush, CB, Cincinnati (5.6)
247. C.J. Johnson, WR, East Carolina 5.6)
248. Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana (5.6)
249. Cameron Young, DL, Mississippi State (5.6)
250. T.J. Bass, IOL, Oregon (5.6)
251. Jake Moody, K, Michigan (5.6)
252. Ryan Hayes, IOL, Michigan (5.5)
253. Dee Winters, LB, TCU (5.5)
254. McClendon Curtis, IOL, Chattanooga (5.5)
255. Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State (5.5)
256. Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue (5.5)
257. Camerun Peoples, RB, Appalachian State (5.5)
258. Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State (5.5)
259. Mikel Jones, LB, Syracuse (5.5)
260. Travis Dye, RB, USC (5.5)
261. YaYa Diaby, Edge, Louisville (5.4)
262. Bralen Trahan, S, Louisiana (5.4)
263. Derius Davis, WR, TCU (5.4)
264. Bumper Pool, LB, Arkansas (5.4)
265. Tavion Thomas, RB, Utah (5.4)
266. Mike Jones Jr., LB, LSU (5.4)
267. Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd (5.4)
268. Rashad Torrence II, S, Florida (5.4)
269. John Ojukwu, OT, Boise State (5.4)
270. Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland (5.4)
271. Steven Gilmore, CB, Marshall (5.4)
272. Daniel Barker, TE, Michigan State (5.4)
273. Avery Young, CB, Rutgers (5.4)
274. Nesta Jade Silvera, DL, Arizona State (5.4)
275. Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville (5.4)
276. Jacob Slade, DL, Michigan State (5.4)
277. Shaka Heyward, LB, Duke (5.4)
278. Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama (5.4)
279. Drake Thomas, LB, North Carolina State (5.4)
280. Noah Gindorff, TE, North Dakota State (5.3)
281. Jovaughn Gwyn, IOL, South Carolina (5.3)
282. PJ Mustipher, DL, Penn State (5.3)
283. Dylan Horton, Edge, TCU (5.3)
284. Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia (5.3)
285. Chamarri Conner, S, Virginia Tech (5.3)
286. D'Jordan Strong, CB, Coastal Carolina (5.3)
287. Matt Landers, WR, Arkansas (5.3)
288. DJ Dale, DL, Alabama (5.3)
289. Christopher Dunn, K, North Carolina State (5.3)
290. Ameer Speed, CB, Michigan State (5.3)
291. Jonah Tavai, DL, San Diego State (5.3)
292. Lonnie Phelps Jr., Edge, Kansas (5.3)
293. Chris Murray, IOL, Oklahoma (5.3)
294. Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson (5.2)
295. Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville (5.2)
296. Michael Turk, P, Oklahoma (5.2)
297. Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington (5.2)
298. Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford (5.2)
299. Mark Evans II, IOL, Arkansas Pine-Bluff (5.2)
300. Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan (5.2)
Quarterbacks
Most Accurate: C.J. Stroud
Best Arm Strength: Anthony Richardson
Best Mobility: Anthony Richardson
Most Pro-Ready: C.J. Stroud
1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (8.6)
2. Anthony Richardson, Florida (8.5)
3. Bryce Young, Alabama (8.2)
4. Will Levis, Kentucky (8.0)
5. Tanner McKee, Stanford (7.0)
6. Clayton Tune, Houston (6.3)
7. Jake Haener, Fresno State (6.2)
8. Jaren Hall, BYU (6.1)
9. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA (6.1)
10. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (5.8)
11. Aidan O'Connell, Purdue (5.5)
12. Tyson Bagent, Shepherd, (5.4)
13. Malik Cunningham, Louisville (5.4)
14. Stetson Bennett, Georgia (5.3)
Running Backs
Best Speed: Devon Achane
Best Power: Roschon Johnson
Best Vision: Bijan Robinson
Best Hands: Bijan Robinson
Best Third-Down Back: Bijan Robinson
1. Bijan Robinson, Texas (9.0)
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (7.7)
3. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (7.6)
4. Devon Achane, Texas A&M (7.6)
5. Zach Evans, Ole Miss (7.1)
6. Tyjae Spears, Tulane (7.1)
7. Roschon Johnson, Texas (6.9)
8. Eric Gray, Oklahoma (6.8)
9. Tank Bigsby, Auburn (6.8)
10. Sean Tucker, Syracuse (6.6)
11. DeWayne McBride, UAB (6.5)
12. Chase Brown, Illinois (6.5)
13. Deneric Prince, Tulsa (6.4)
14. Kenny McIntosh, Georgia (6.3)
15. Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota (6.2)
16. Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (6.2)
17. Kendre Miller, TCU (6.2)
18. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky (6.1)
19. Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh (6.0)
20. Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina (5.9)
21. Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State (5.8)
22. SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech (5.7)
23. Tiyon Evans, Louisville, (5.7)
24. Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State (5.5)
25. Travis Dye, USC (5.5)
26. Tavion Thomas, Utah (5.4)
Wide Receivers
Best Hands: Rashee Rice
Best Route-Runner: Jordan Addison
Best Speed: Jalin Hyatt
Best Slot Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Most Pro-Ready: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
1. Quentin Johnston, TCU (8.4)
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (8.3)
3. Jordan Addison, USC (7.9)
4. Zay Flowers, Boston College (7.5)
5. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (7.4)
6. Rashee Rice, SMU (7.4)
7. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (7.3)
8. Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi (7.2)
9. Josh Downs, North Carolina (7.2)
10. Tyler Scott, Cincinnati (7.2)
11. Jayden Reed, Michigan (7.0)
12. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee (7.0)
13. Puka Nacua, BYU (6.9)
14. Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma (6.8)
15. Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia (6.8)
16. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia (6.8)
17. Trey Palmer, Nebraska (6.7)
18. Michael Wilson, Stanford (6.7)
19. Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State (6.6)
20. Kayshon Boutte, LSU (6.6)
21. Ronnie Bell, Michigan (6.4)
22. Tank Dell, Houston (6.4)
23. Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland (6.3)
24. Parker Washington, Penn State (6.2)
25. Charlie Jones, Purdue (6.2)
26. Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas (6.1)
27. Jacob Copeland, Maryland (5.9)
28. Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State (5.9)
29. Grant DuBose, Charlotte (5.9)
30. Andrei Iosivas, Princeton (5.8)
31. Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State (5.8)
32. Jake Bobo, UCLA (5.8)
33. Demario Douglas, Liberty (5.7)
34. Michael Jefferson, Louisiana (5.7)
35. Tre Tucker, Cincinnati (5.6)
36. C.J. Johnson, East Carolina (5.6)
37. Derius Davis, TCU (5.4)
38. Rakim Jarrett, Maryland (5.4)
39. Matt Landers, Arkansas (5.3)
40. Joseph Ngata, Clemson (5.2)
41. Elijah Higgins, Stanford (5.2)
Tight Ends
Best Receiver: Michael Mayer
Most Versatile: Dalton Kincaid
Best Blocker: Darnell Washington
Most Pro-Ready: Michael Mayer
1. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (8.7)
2. Darnell Washington, Georgia (7.8)
3. Dalton Kincaid, Utah (7.8)
4. Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State (7.5)
5. Luke Musgrave, Oregon State (7.4)
6. Sam LaPorta, Iowa (7.4)
7. Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan (6.9)
8. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati (6.6)
9. Brenton Strange, Penn State (6.5)
10. Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion (6.4)
11. Davis Allen, Clemson (6.1)
12. Payne Durham, Purdue (6.0)
13. Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest (5.8)
14. Will Mallory, Miami (5.7)
15. Travis Vokolek, Nebraska (5.6)
16. Daniel Barker, Michigan State (5.4)
17. Cameron Latu, Alabama (5.4)
18. Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State (5.3)
Offensive Tackles
Best Run-Blocker: Paris Johnson Jr.
Best Pass-Blocker: Darnell Wright
Best Zone Blocker: Paris Johnson Jr.
Most Pro-Ready: Darnell Wright
Most Versatile: Paris Johnson Jr.
1. Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (8.2)
2. Broderick Jones, Georgia (8.1)
3. Darnell Wright, Tennessee (8.0)
4. Anton Harrison, Oklahoma (7.8)
5. Dawand Jones, Ohio State (7.6)
6. Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion (7.3)
7. Tyler Steen, Alabama (7.1)
8. Carter Warren, Pittsburgh (7.0)
9. Wanya Morris, Oklahoma (6.8)
10. Asim Richards, North Carolina (6.7)
11. Warren McClendon Jr., Georgia (6.5)
12. Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland (6.5)
13. Blake Freeland, BYU (5.8)
14. Richard Gouraige, Florida (5.7)
15. Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas (5.7)
16. John Ojukwu, Boise State (5.4)
17. Trevor Reid, Louisville (5.2)
18. Jake Witt, Northern Michigan (5.2)
Interior Offensive Linemen
Best Run-Blocker: Peter Skoronski
Best Pass-Blocker: Peter Skoronski
Best Zone Blocker: Peter Skoronski
Most Pro-Ready: Peter Skoronski
Most Versatile: Peter Skoronski
1. Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (8.4)
2. Steve Avila, TCU (7.6)
3. Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse (7.5)
4. John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (7.5)
5. O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida (7.5)
6. Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (7.4)
7. Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin (7.4)
8. Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State (7.0)
9. Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas (6.8)
10. Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (6.8)
11. Anthony Bradford, LSU (6.6)
12. Luke Wypler, Ohio State (6.6)
13. Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama (6.5)
14. Alex Forsyth, Oregon (6.4)
15. Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan (6.4)
16. Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan (6.3)
17. Juice Scruggs, Penn State (6.0)
18. Andrew Vorhees, USC (6.0)
19. Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary (5.9)
20. Nick Broeker, Ole Miss (5.9)
21. Jake Andrews, Troy (5.9)
22. Braeden Daniels, Utah (5.9)
23. Jordan McFadden, Clemson (5.8)
24. Jaxson Kirkland, Washington (5.8)
25. Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon (5.7)
26. Jon Gaines II, UCLA (5.7)
27. Atonio Mafi, UCLA (5.6)
28. T.J. Bass, Oregon (5.6)
29. Ryan Hayes, Michigan (5.5)
30. McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga (5.5)
31. Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina (5.3)
32. Chris Murray, Oklahoma (5.3)
33. Henry Bainivalu, Washington (5.2)
34. Mark Evans II, Arkansas Pine-Bluff (5.2)
Defensive Linemen
Best Nose Tackle: Siaki Ika
Best Pass-Rusher: Calijah Kancey
Best Run-Stopper: Jalen Carter
Most Versatile: Tyree Wilson
1. Jalen Carter, Georgia (9.5)
2. Bryan Bresee, Clemson (8.3)
3. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (8.1)
4. Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh (7.6)
5. Siaki Ika, Baylor (7.5)
6. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (7.4)
7. Mazi Smith, Michigan (7.3)
8. Zach Harrison, Ohio State (7.3)
9. Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin (7.2)
10. Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida (7.2)
11. Colby Wooden, Auburn (6.9)
12. Zacch Pickens, South Carolina (6.9)
13. Moro Ojomo, Texas (6.9)
14. Mike Morris, Michigan (6.9)
15. Jaquelin Roy, LSU (6.8)
16. Isaiah McGuire, Missouri (6.6)
17. Byron Young, Alabama (6.6)
18. Kobie Turner, Wake Forest (6.5)
19. Keondre Coburn, Texas (6.5)
20. Karl Brooks, Bowling Green (6.4)
21. Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina (6.4)
22. Desjuan Johnson, Toledo (6.0)
23. Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma (5.9)
24. Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky (5.7)
25. Dante Stills, West Virginia (5.7)
26. Cameron Young, Mississippi State (5.6)
27. Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State (5.4)
28. Jacob Slade, Michigan State (5.4)
29. PJ Mustipher, Penn State (5.3)
30. DJ Dale, Alabama (5.3)
31. Jonah Tavai, San Diego State (5.3)
Edge-Rushers
Best Speed Rusher: Will McDonald IV
Best Power Rusher: Will Anderson Jr.
Best Run-Stopper: Will Anderson Jr.
Most Versatile: Myles Murphy
1. Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (9.6)
2. Myles Murphy, Clemson (9.1)
3. Nolan Smith, Georgia (8.3)
4. Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (8.0)
5. BJ Ojulari, LSU (7.9)
6. Will McDonald IV, Iowa State (7.7)
7. Keion White, Georgia Tech (7.7)
8. Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (7.5)
9. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (7.5)
10. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (7.4)
11. Andre Carter II, Army (7.4)
12. Derick Hall, Auburn (7.2)
13. Byron Young, Tennessee (7.0)
14. KJ Henry, Clemson (6.8)
15. Brenton Cox Jr., Florida (6.7)
16. Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State (6.5)
17. Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh (6.3)
18. DJ Johnson, Oregon (6.2)
19. Nick Hampton, Appalachian State (6.2)
20. Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska (6.1)
21. Ali Gaye, LSU (6.0)
22. Yasir Abdullah, Louisville (5.9)
23. Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan (5.8)
24. BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin (5.8)
25. Isaiah Land, Florida A&M (5.7)
26. Tavius Robinson, Mississippi (5.7)
27. Robert Beal Jr., Georgia (5.6)
28. Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan (5.6)
29. YaYa Diaby, Louisville (5.4)
30. Dylan Horton, TCU (5.3)
31. Lonnie Phelps Jr., Kansas (5.3)
Linebackers
Best Blitzer: Noah Sewell
Best Run-Stopper: Jack Campbell
Best in Coverage: Trenton Simpson
Most Versatile: Drew Sanders
1. Jack Campbell, Iowa (7.8)
2. Drew Sanders, Arkansas (7.6)
3. Trenton Simpson, Clemson (7.5)
4. Noah Sewell, Oregon (7.2)
5. Owen Pappoe, Auburn (7.1)
6. Daiyan Henley, Washington State (7.0)
7. Nick Herbig, Wisconsin (6.7)
8. Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama (6.7)
9. Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati (6.4)
10. DeMarvion Overshown, Texas (6.2)
11. Dorian Williams, Tulane (6.1)
12. Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt (5.9)
13. Ventrell Miller, Florida (5.8)
14. Cam Jones, Indiana (5.7)
15. SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh (5.6)
16. Mohamoud Diabate, Utah (5.6)
17. Dee Winters, TCU (5.5)
18. Mikel Jones, Syracuse (5.5)
19. Bumper Pool, Arkansas (5.4)
20. Mike Jones Jr., LSU (5.4)
21. Shaka Heyward, Duke (5.4)
22. Drake Thomas, North Carolina State (5.4)
Cornerbacks
Best in Man Coverage: Devon Witherspoon
Best in Zone Coverage: Kelee Ringo
Best Slot Corner: Clark Phillips III
Most Versatile: Joey Porter Jr.
1. Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (8.5)
2. Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (8.4)
3. Christian Gonzalez, Oregon (8.3)
4. Clark Phillips III, Utah (7.9)
5. Deonte Banks, Maryland (7.6)
6. Cam Smith, South Carolina (7.5)
7. Kelee Ringo, Georgia (7.4)
8. Garrett Williams, Syracuse (7.4)
9. Julius Brents, Kansas State (7.2)
10. DJ Turner II, Michigan (6.9)
11. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU (6.9)
12. Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State (6.9)
13. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU (6.9)
14. Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State (6.8)
15. Riley Moss, Iowa (6.8)
16. Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M (6.8)
17. Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (6.6)
18. Darius Rush, South Carolina (6.5)
19. Cory Trice Jr., Purdue (6.5)
20. Mekhi Garner, LSU (6.4)
21. Jakorian Bennett, Maryland (6.4)
22. Mekhi Blackmon, USC (6.4)
23. Eli Ricks, Alabama (6.4)
24. Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford (6.3)
25. Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern (6.1)
26. Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina (6.0)
27. Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville (5.9)
28. Steven Jones Jr., Appalachian State (5.8)
29. Arquon Bush, Cincinnati (5.6)
30. Tiawan Mullen, Indiana (5.6)
31. Steven Gilmore, Marshall (5.4)
32. Avery Young, Rutgers (5.4)
33. D'Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina (5.3)
34. Ameer Speed, Michigan State (5.3)
Safeties
Best in Man Coverage: Antonio Johnson
Best in Zone Coverage: Brandon Joseph
Best Run-Stopper: Christopher Smith
Most Versatile: Brian Branch
1. Brian Branch, Alabama (7.8)
2. Christopher Smith, Georgia (7.7)
3. Jartavius Martin, Illinois (7.2)
4. Jordan Battle, Alabama (7.0)
5. Jammie Robinson, Florida State (7.0)
6. Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State (6.9)
7. JL Skinner, Boise State (6.9)
8. Sydney Brown, Illinois (6.6)
9. Jay Ward, LSU (6.5)
10. Trey Dean III, Florida (6.5)
11. Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (6.4)
12. Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame (6.4)
13. DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama (6.2)
14. Ronnie Hickman Jr., Ohio State (6.2)
15. Jordan Howden, Minnesota (6.1)
16 Latavious Brini, Arkansas (5.9)
17. Daniel Scott, California (5.9)
18. Kenderick Duncan Jr., Louisville (5.7)
19. John Torchio, Wisconsin (5.7)
20. Xavier Henderson, Michigan State (5.6)
21. Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa (5.6)
22. Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State (5.5)
23. Bralen Trahan, Louisiana (5.5)
24. Rashad Torrence II, Florida (5.4)
25. Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech (5.3)