2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Final Rankings

For one weekend and one weekend only, the entirety of the NFL and its fans rejoice as hope reaches a fever pitch with the entry draft serving as the backdrop to potentially bigger and better things.

Every team hopes to make the playoffs. Those who made the playoffs last year hope to make the Super Bowl. Those who made the Super Bowl want that chip. If they won the title, another championship helps cement a player and his squad's legacy immemorial.

The home of the reigning Super Bowl champions, Kansas City, serves as the host for this year's event, where 259 hopefuls will hear their names called and have expectations immediately heaped upon them. Some will prove themselves worthy. Others will not. But for a three-day period, everything is rosy.

To differentiate between those prospects deemed top talents and those who might struggle, Bleacher Report's Scouting Department spent the past draft cycle evaluating hundreds of individuals, culminating in its Top 300 and final position rankings.

Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and is the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.

Derrik Klassen: Derrik shifted from evaluating the defensive front to offensive skill positions this year while also contributing to Football Outsiders and the New York Times. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, and his work can often be found through social media.

Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and with collegiate teams in the Big Ten. He serves as the director of player personnel at UCF.

Matt Holder: Matt joined the team this year. He played college football, worked in college recruiting and is a Scouting Academy graduate. He has covered the NFL draft since 2019 and writes about the Las Vegas Raiders for SB Nation's Silver and Black Pride.

Brent Sobleski: Brent is an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets, including nine seasons with B/R.

Grading Scale

10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall

9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect

9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect

8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect/Round 1

8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter/Late Round 1, Early Round 2

7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player/Round 2

7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup or Potential Starter/Round 3

6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player/Round 4

6.0-6.4: High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5

5.5-5.9: Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7

5.0-5.4: Backup or UDFA with Roster Potential/UDFA

4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect/UDFA

3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body/UDFA

Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:

Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs

Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, G's and C's

Matt Holder: DL, Edges and LBs

Cory Giddings: CBs and S's