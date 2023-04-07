Roschon Johnson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Texas RB

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 219

HAND: 9 5/8"

ARM: 32"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.58

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: 31.5"

BROAD: 10'2"

POSITIVES

— Good acceleration and speed. Can get to the perimeter and through the second level well.

— Great power and balance when he has a full head of steam. Great runner when he gets momentum.

— Very good upper-body strength to outmuscle tacklers.

— Good pace and block setup as a runner. Controlled, smart runner.

— Very good pass protector. High energy, good discipline, great strength.

NEGATIVES

— Below-average change of direction. Takes a few steps to settle and redirect.

— Below-average suddenness. Not a good lateral mover in space.

— Needs buildup speed to tap into his power.

— Was never really Texas' full-time starter. Have to project what he would look like in that role.

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 G, 93 ATT, 554 YDS (6.0 AVG), 5 TD; 14 REC, 128 YDS, 1 TD

NOTES

— DOB: January 31, 2001

— 4-star recruit in 2019 class, per 247 Sports' composite rankings

— Five career starts

— Enrolled at Texas as a dual-threat QB, changed to RB heading into freshman fall camp

OVERALL

Roschon Johnson runs like a freight train when he gets a full head of steam, for better or worse.

He is a big-bodied runner who relies on momentum to access his immense power, similar to Derrick Henry. Johnson shows very good burst and acceleration for a back his size, which allows him to get to full steam rather quickly so long as he isn't crowded at the line of scrimmage immediately. Once he gets rolling, he brings a nasty blend of size, speed and power that is tough to deal with. He can run straight through someone's face, as well as blaze past defenders while brushing off arm tackles and using his upper-body strength to keep them at bay.

Johnson is also a fairly sharp player with a high floor. As a runner, he shows good pace and control. He keeps his footwork in control and shows a very good understanding of how to play behind his blocks, waiting for the right moment to attack upfield.

Blocking is also a major plus in Johnson's game. He is as feisty as they come as a blocker, both in pass protection and in occasional lead-blocking situations. Not only is Johnson willing to block, but he also shows good eyes to find the right targets, as well as the movement skills to get in front of them and the strength to anchor consistently. His pass-protection skills will be an asset right away.

That being said, Johnson can be a little one-dimensional as a runner. He doesn't bring good change-of-direction skills. He can struggle to settle and redirect efficiently, and he doesn't have the lateral explosiveness to make players miss in space very often. On top of that, Johnson's power can be reliant on having a runway to build momentum. When trying to work through trash between the tackles or in tight areas, he can struggle to stay on his feet and push through piles.

Johnson will be a good candidate as the stable, powerful option in a two-headed backfield. His blend of size, burst, power and pass-protection skills make him immediately viable as an RB2 and third-down back. Getting Johnson into a downhill, gap-centric run scheme would unlock his skill set and give him the best chance to grow into a starting role.

GRADE: 6.9 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 90

POSITION RANK: RB7

PRO COMPARISON: Chris Carson

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen