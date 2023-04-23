John Torchio NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Wisconsin S

AP Photo/Andy Manis

John Torchio Scouting Report- S, Wisconsin

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 211

HAND: 10 1/8"

ARM: 30 4/8"

WINGSPAN: 74 6/8"

40-YARD DASH: 4.90

3-CONE: 7.26

SHUTTLE: 4.33

VERTICAL: 32.5"

BROAD: 9'3"

POSITIVES

— Plays wit5h very good football IQ. Shows understanding of how hes being attacked and generally is in the right spot.

— Physical player who plays best in the box and close to the line of scrimmage.

— Strong player with good aggression to take on and discard blockers. Also takes good angles in the run game.

NEGATIVES

— Struggles in man coverage. Lacks reactionary skills and top end speed to run with receivers.

— Inconsistent in tackling. Can have his angles erased and occasionally melts off tackles.

2022 STATISTICS

— 13 Games, 56 Tackles, 1 Sack, 5 INT, 6 PBU

NOTES

16 Starts

2022 First TEam All-Big Ten (Media)

Former Walk on

OVERALL

John Torchio is a bigger physical safety that was a former walk-on for the Badgers. He relies on his football IQ and strength to be in the correct positions. His athletic limitations keep him pretty much from being a box player who will also perform on special teams.

When playing the run, he does a good job of diagnosing the run and triggering downhill. He generally takes good angles to the ball carrier but can occasionally have it erased by quicker, more elite athletes. When taking on blockers, he does a very good job of using his hands to shock and discard them. When tackling, he fronts the ball carriers and drives his feet through the tackle but can occasionally melt off ball carriers that he doesn't have the speed to get to.

When defending the pass, he often struggles when in man coverage. Torchio lacks the top end speed to carry receivers deep, along with lacking the short area quickness to cover underneath routes. As a primarily box defender, he has the intelligence and savvy to cover backs out from the backfield but only on limited routes.

Ultimately, Torchio lacks the overall athletic ability to be a starting safety. With his intelligence and skill sets, he will be able to stick around by contributing to special teams and will be able to give depth to the defensive backs room. A position change to Linebacker isn't completely out of the question but he may lack the overall movement skills necessary to play.

GRADE: 5.4 (Backup/ IDFA With Roster Potential) UDFA

OVERALL RANK:

POSITION RANK:

PRO COMPARISON: Reed Blankenship

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings