Israel Abanikanda NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh RB

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'10 1/8"

WEIGHT: 216

HAND: 8.25"

ARM: 32"

WINGSPAN: 76"

40-YARD DASH: 4.39

3-CONE: 7.14

SHUTTLE: 4.32

VERTICAL: 41"

BROAD: 10'8"

POSITIVES

— NFL-ready frame. Has the size and muscle of a lead back.

— Good top-end speed. Can generate big runs when given a runway.

— Above-average balance at the second-level. Finds ways to keep his feet under him.

NEGATIVES

— Tall, upright runner. Loses the leverage battle often. Can struggle to get his pads low and fight through traffic.

— Poor vision and conviction between the tackles. Can be too hesitant to get downhill.

— Below-average lateral ability. Not explosive; struggles to make players miss in space.

— Limited third-down value right now. Not an experienced pass-catcher or blocker.

2023 STATISTICS

— 11 G, 239 ATT, 1,431 YDS (6.0 AVG), 20 TD; 12 REC, 146 YDS, 1 TD

NOTES

— DOB: October 5, 2002

— 3-star recruit in 2019 class, per 247 Sports' composite rating

— 17 career starts

— 2022 first-team All-ACC

OVERALL

Israel Abanikanda is a swing on trying to tame a highly athletic, highly unstable runner.

In many ways, Abanikanda has the profile of an NFL starter. He has the frame and requisite strength to be a lead back. Both between the tackles and at the second-level, Abanikanda shows nice balance and the ability to trudge forward through contact to pinch out extra bits of yardage. He also does a great job of finding ways to come to balance after his lower body gets chopped at, allowing him to stay on his feet and continue running.

Abanikanda also has the speed of a legit starter. Abanikanda can fly once he clears the second-level, showing off great burst and top gear to pull off explosive plays. His combination of size and speed make him a threat to rip off a touchdown from anywhere on the field.

That being said, Abanikanda has a long way to go when it comes to the finer aspects of the position. For once, Abanikanda's vision and conviction is troubling. He struggles to consistently anticipate rushing lanes, especially between the tackles. Moreover, Abanikanda too often looks hesitant about pressing forward and committing to rushing lanes. That will hurt him a lot in the NFL.

Abanikanda is a fairly stiff runner, too. He runs high and tight, which hurts him in a couple ways. Primarily, Abanikanda's style means he has issues with leverage and playing behind his pads, which saps him of some of the strength he flashes at times. He is also stiff in the hips. Abanikanda can have issues changing directions sharply, and he's not really the type to shake a defender clean in space.

Abanikanda is going to need time in the NFL. His vision and third-down skills will require a lot of work before he can excel in a starting role. That said, Abanikanda's bundle of size, speed and adequate power make for an enticing dice-roll on Day 3.

GRADE: 5.9 (Backup/Draftable - 6th/7th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 182

POSITION RANK: RB19

PRO COMPARISON: Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen