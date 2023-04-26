DeMarcco Hellams NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Alabama S

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 203

HAND: 9"

ARM: 31"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.57

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 31"

BROAD: 10'1"

POSITIVES

— Shows good footwork with quick feet out of breaks. He has a good burst when coming out of his breaks.

— Good awareness and vision to play the eyes of the quarterback, leading him to the ball.

— Posses above average coverage skills. Plays with good timing when opening to run with receivers.

— Plays with good timing when breaking up passes. Swipes hands through the catch point.

— Physical player who triggers very quickly. Not afraid to get in the mix of the run game. A strong tackler who looks to deliver big blows, especially when the ball carrier isn't looking. Drives feet through contact.

NEGATIVES

— Can be lazy in his stance and in backpedal at times, leading to high pad level and is susceptible to double moves.

— Shows trouble sinking hips to redirect. Has hip tightness when opening and swiveling.

— Lacks top-end speed to run with receivers downfield. Receivers routinely pull away from him downfield.

— Average functional strength. Though he plays with good physicality, he can be controlled after the initial pop.

NOTES

— Started in 28 Games

— 2021: Suffered a leg injury in fall camp which limited his playing time early on

OVERALL

DeMarcco Hellams is a safety with good size and length. Typically a deep safety, he has shown the ability to cover down over the slot, as well as dropping into underneath coverage. Though he has shown the ability to do almost everything that is asked of the safety position, he excels in the run game. When playing the run, Hellams does a great job of reacting to what he sees. He quickly identifies the run and transitions downhill to fill the running lanes. When he arrives at the ball carrier, he often delivers big blows; running his feet through contact. Occasionally Hellams may come downhill out of control and with bad angles, leading to missed tackles. When taking on blocks, he does a very good job of using his hands to control it but due to average functional strength, he may get pushed back by blockers.

When playing the pass, Hellams has shown the ability to play as a deep safety, as well as covered down over the slot. He performs best when he has a cushion to operate with and has the ability to read the quarterback's eyes. He shows a very good burst when breaking forward and playing shorter breaking routes. Due to his high pad level and struggle to sink his hips, Hellams has shown to struggle with double moves; as well as giving a step or two out at the top of breaks. When covering routes downfield, his hip tightness shows up when opening to run or swiveling his hips. Also when carrying receivers deep or running with crossers, he lacks the top-end speed to keep up. When in the correct position, Hellams does a good job of playing the man and ball; showing good timing on his pass disruptions.

Hellams had a very productive 2022 season, tallying over 100 tackles and registering over 7pass break ups. Although he does not have the elite skills to be a top prospect, he can come in to be a productive depth player for a team. When coming into the NFL, he will need to continue to work on his speed, as well as his breaking ability. Playing the run game will be something that DeMarcco will flourish in. Coming into a team, Hellams is projected to be a high-level developmental prospect who adds valuable depth.

GRADE: 6.2 (High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 170

POSITION RANK: S13

PRO COMPARISON: Donovan Wilson

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings