Kayshon Boutte NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for LSU WR

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 205

HAND: TBD

ARM: TBD

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Decent height with a thick frame.

— Above-average speed. Enough juice to threaten a vertical route tree.

— Good short-area explosiveness and change of direction for a player as thick as he is.

— Above-average route-runner. Clean footwork with some explosiveness at the top.

— Flashes of great ability to fight through traffic at the catch point and hang onto the ball.

— Above-average strength and energy as a blocker.

NEGATIVES

— Major issues with focus drops. Struggles with routine drops regularly.

— Inconsistent ability to find the ball outside his frame and adjust.

— Can struggle to accelerate and separate through contact.

— Effort issues on film, particularly early in his final season.

NOTES

— D.O.B: May 7, 2002

— 5-star recruit in 2020 class

— 21 starts in three seasons

— Missed the second half of 2021 with an ankle injury. Had multiple surgeries in the following offseason.

— Held out of this year's bowl game for unspecified reasons, according to HC Brian Kelly.

OVERALL

Kayshon Boutte is a talented receiver who had some frustrating inconsistencies and a strange end to his final season.

On the field, Boutte has immense potential. At 6'0" and 205 pounds, Boutte has a thick frame that serves him well as a primary slot who can moonlight as a Z receiver on the outside. His size translates to strength, which helps him operate over the middle of the field and flash the ability to corral tough passes while in traffic. He is also a chippy and strong blocker, something that will be necessary for his home in the slot.

Boutte is a good athlete, too. Though not a true burner, Boutte has nice speed. He can threaten a vertical route tree as well as rip off the occasional chunk play. Boutte is an explosive player for his weight, too. He shows crisp route running and the ability to sink his hips and stop/start with ease, which shows up most on sharp breaking routes such as curls, square-ins and slants.

However, Boutte is maddeningly inconsistent. Boutte struggled mightily in 2022 with focus drops on routine passes. He had a number of throws hit him straight in the hands before falling to the dirt. Likewise, Boutte struggled to adjust to throws outside his frame. Whether the ball was low, behind or ahead of his frame, Boutte often had issues locating the ball in time and snapping his hands to it. Boutte's inconsistency shows up as a route-runner, too. Though fast and relatively thick, Boutte regularly fails to accelerate through contact and gain a step on his opponent.

Talent-wise, it's easy to see how strong coaching could iron out his up-and-down play to mold an effective player. Boutte has the size, speed, route-running and blocking skills to be a good slot player in the NFL. The drops and overall incomplete film are wildly frustrating, though. Boutte will also need to answer questions as to why he was "unavailable" for the team's bowl game and why he declared for the draft after initially deciding to return to LSU.

GRADE: 7.0

OVERALL RANK:

POSITION RANK:

PRO COMPARISON: Keelan Cole

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen