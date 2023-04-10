Jayden Reed NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan State WR

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 187

HAND: 9 1/8"

ARM: 30 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 72 7/8"

40-YARD DASH: 4.45

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: 4.29

VERTICAL: 33.5"

BROAD: 10'1"

POSITIVES

— Above-average speed. Can threaten a vertical route tree effectively.

— Very good hand-eye coordination. Tracks the ball at a high-level.

— Very good hands and body control. Allows him to play bigger than he is at catch point.

— Flashes of crisp route-running, especially on inside-breaking routes.

— Brings plenty of experience and production as a returner.

NEGATIVES

— Below-average play strength. Can struggle at the line or when playing into the sideline.

— YAC skills are underwhelming. No dominant athletic trait, vision is uninspiring.

— Likely to be a slot-only player in the NFL. Will need to be kept off the line if aligned outside.

2023 STATISTICS

— 11 G, 55 REC, 636 YDS (11.6 AVG), 5 TD

NOTES

— DOB: April 28, 2000

— 3-star recruit in Western Michigan's 2018 class, transferred to Michigan State in 2019

— 43 career starts (31 at Michigan State, 12 at Western Michigan)

— Missed one game in 2022 with a foot injury

OVERALL

Jayden Reed is an undersized ball-winner with the tools and potential to grow into a complete receiver.

Reed's athletic profile is based on his speed and flashes of explosion. Reed comes off the ball well and has the acceleration to eat up cushions quickly. Once he's rolling, Reed reaches a solid top speed that, while not elite, is enough to reasonably threaten vertical routes, both from the slot and inside. Reed also shows glimpses of great snappiness and explosion in his route-running, though it more commonly appears on in-breaking routes rather than out-breaking routes.

Reed's ball skills are what really shine. Though a little undersized, Reed has fantastic body control and the ability to contort his body to find the ball. He has great ball-tracking skills, both down the field and across the middle, and has strong hands to finish consistently. Reed even flashes the ability to play above the rim. That may not be a consistent part of his game at his size in the NFL, but it's something he has in his bag.

The biggest concerns with Reed come down to his play strength and alignment flexibility. Though Reed played outside some in college, that may not be in the cards in the NFL. Reed showed some struggles versus press coverage, both at the line and when being disrupted throughout his route.

Reed is also a middling ball carrier. Despite excelling as a returner, Reed's YAC skills are mediocre as a wide receiver. He can be a little slow to transition from catch to run and he doesn't have any one dominant athletic trait to lean on as his weapon.

Reed's requisite speed and high-level ball skills are enough to make him an early contributor. He will be a reliable target who can take on a variety of route responsibilities, though mostly from the slot. Size and play strength will hold him back to a degree, but there's enough in the rest of his skill set to overcome that and be a useful player.

GRADE: 7.0 (High-level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 81

POSITION RANK: WR10

PRO COMPARISON: Sterling Shepard

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen