Jordan McFadden NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Clemson IOL

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 303

HAND: 34"

ARM: 9 1/2"

WINGSPAN: NA

40-YARD DASH: 4.99

3-CONE: 7.7

SHUTTLE: 4.81

VERTICAL: 28 1/2"

BROAD: NA

POSITIVES

— Good arm length with strong hands to deliver jolt on contact

— Shows solid upper-body and core strength in his anchor to keep a rigid posture through initial contact

— Gets into position quickly to pin, torque and create a wall on down blocks

— Understands how to reposition his body on drive blocks to play off of the RB's path

— Best asset is speed and angles as a lead blocker to track down and kick out the force defender on pin-pull, reverses and pitches

NEGATIVES

— Compact, small stature

— Marginal ability to sustain control in the second and third phase of a block

— Cannot consistently protect the corner on an island, forcing a move inside where he has zero experience

— On the ground too much because of shaky body control and recovery skills

2022 STATISTICS

— 14 starts

— Jacobs Blocking Trophy given to the ACC's best offensive lineman

— Team captain

NOTES

— Former 3-star tackle prospect out of Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina

— Three-year letterman in basketball at Dorman

— 39 career starts split between LT (27) and RT (12)

— Invited to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

— Turns 24 years old on November 16

— Trained under Duke Manyweather in Frisco, Texas, in preparation for the combine

OVERALL

Jordan McFadden is a three-year starter at tackle with 12 starts at left tackle as a team captain in 2022 inside Clemson's 54-46 run-pass split offense predicated on a zone-based run scheme. McFadden has a compact, dense build with good arm length and good speed on the move.

McFadden is an adequate run-blocker who gets into initial position quickly on down blocks with enough jolt in his hands to create a seal, and he is a weapon on the move as a lead-blocker on pin-pull. While McFadden has the initial quicks and pop on contact to succeed in the first phase of the block, he is too easily controlled as the rep progresses on base/kickout blocks because of his smaller stature, leaving him vulnerable to competent block destruction technique.

McFadden wins as a pass-protector with solid upper body and core strength to brace and dissipate initial force from the bull-rush. Similar to his issues as a run-blocker, McFadden's control of the block breaks down in a hurry as the rep progresses, and he plays with soft edges. This results in a persistently short corner against counter moves and too much outside pressure to stay at tackle in the NFL.

Overall, McFadden is an effective lead blocker on the move, with enough length, heavy handedness and dedication to make a roster on the interior, likely at center, but he doesn't have experience playing inside. He will need to overcome a small stature and shaky body control to consistently sustain blocks in the NFL, signaling an undrafted player with an outside shot at making a roster.

GRADE: 5.4 (Backup/UDFA with roster potential)

OVERALL RANK: TBD

POSITION RANK: TBD

PRO COMPARISON: Chris Paul

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn