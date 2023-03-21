Moro Ojomo NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Texas DL

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2⅝"

WEIGHT: 293

HAND: 10⅜"

ARM: 34½"

WINGSPAN: 83⅜"

40-YARD DASH: 5.04

3-CONE: 7.47

SHUTTLE: 4.56

VERTICAL: 33"

BROAD: 9'4"

POSITIVES

– Excellent arm length/wingspan and a good athlete for a defensive tackle, 9.28 RAS Score.

– Fast get-off and has the quickness to change the angle on offensive linemen and make them miss when slanting. Also has a solid rip move to help get penetration when slanting.

– As a run defender, he takes on blocks with a wide base and good pad level and hand placement. He has little-to-no issues getting extension with his strength and those long arms, and he can escape blocks with how he wins at the point of attack.

– Solid against double-teams; feels the second blocker coming, turns his hips to get skinny and is decent at absorbing contact to hold his ground or only concede a yard or two.

– When he does use his hands as a bull-rusher, he has the strength and power to win against interior offensive linemen.

– Has a solid swim move that he can win with occasionally as a pass-rusher.

– Displays the strength to develop a long-arm move.

– Hustle player who will factor into gang tackles down the field.

NEGATIVES

– Drops his hands and his pad level increases when rushing the passer, allowing offensive linemen to get to his chest and diminishing his power.

– His pass rush is still a work in progress. He has shown flashes but doesn't have a go-to move that he'll win with consistently in the pros. Wasn't very productive with only five career sacks in four seasons in college.

– When the offensive lineman he's lined up across from pulls on gap runs, he's slow to shift his hands and eyes to the down blocker, so he'll get kicked inside a bit because he gets caught off-guard.

– Occasionally has a habit of trying to take on both blockers against double-teams, which can cause him to get pushed out of his gap.

– Could afford to add some weight to play on the inside at the next level.

2022 STATS

– 12 GM, 32 total tackles (16 solo), 5.5 TFL, 3 sacks

NOTES

– Born August 15, 2001

– A 3-star recruit in the 2018 class, No. 390 overall, No. 27 DT, per 247Sports' composite rankings

– Injuries: 2022 (ankle, missed 1 game)

– 30 career starts

– 2022 Honors: Second-Team All-Big 12 (AP), Honorable Mention All-Big 12 (coaches)

– 2021 Honors: Honorable Mention All-Big 12

– Born in Lagos, Nigeria, moved to California at seven years old and then Texas in seventh grade

OVERALL

Perhaps the best endorsement I can give of Moro Ojomo is that he gave TCU's Steve Avila more trouble than any other defensive tackle I watched against the Horned Frogs. Ojomo won a couple of times with his quick get-off and had a few reps where he stood Avila up at the line of scrimmage, which was rare.

Overall, the Longhorn is an impressive run defender whose traits give him a lot of upside. He's strong at the point of attack and has long arms to create extension against offensive linemen, and his athletic profile will help him develop as a pass-rusher. The problem is the latter, where he's still a project and the production is underwhelming.

However, any team that primarily uses even fronts and is looking for a 3-technique in the middle rounds who could develop into a well-rounded starter should be interested in Ojomo. He can play as a 4i-technique in odd fronts too, but he'll be best as more of an interior defender.

That being said, he needs to add size. Texas listed him at 284 pounds, and he weighed in at 293 pounds at the combine, but getting up to 300 should be his goal by the beginning of year two.

GRADE: 6.9 (Potential Role Player, 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: TBD

POSITION RANK: TBD

PRO COMPARISON: Skinny B.J. Hill

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder