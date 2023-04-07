Kelee Ringo NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Georgia CB

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 207

HAND: 8 1/2"

ARM: 31 1/4"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.36

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 33.5"

BROAD: 10'2"

POSITIVES

— Very good movement skills for size. Loose hips, able to sink his hips and get out of breaks.

— Good speed for size and ability to run downfield with receivers when he opens up his stride.

— Physical player. Uses hands in press to disrupt routes and does a good job controlling receivers and setting the edge in run game.

— Strong tackler who will front up the ball carrier and wrestle them to the ground.

NEGATIVES

— Lacks twitch for short-area bursts and acceleration. Can lose a step on quicker athletes.

— Can be slow out of breaks, taking extra steps to gather.

— Handsy player at times. Grabs and holds on to players when running away from him.

— Has below-average timing when breaking up passes. Rarely attacks the reception point.

2022 STATISTICS

— 15 GM, 42 TOT, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 9 PBU, 2 INT

NOTES

— ESPN 5-star prospect, No. 1 cornerback in the nation and No. 4 prospect overall in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

OVERALL

Ringo is a big-body cornerback with excellent size for the position. Although he doesn't show elite quickness and short-area burst, Ringo shows good speed when he's able to open his stride and run. When playing the run, he does a very good job of recognizing and reacting to what he sees. Ringo does a good job of using his hands when taking on blocks. He has the strength to control and defeat receiver blocks. A fearless tackler, Ringo does a very good job of using his size and strength to tackle. He does a great job of fronting up ball carriers and wrestling them down to the ground.

In the pass game, Ringo does his best work when playing zone. He has the vision to see routes develop and the anticipation to jump routes; though there are times when his eyes can get him in trouble. When playing press, he prefers to be physical, getting hands-on and disrupting the timing of routes downfield. He has the speed to run with most receivers downfield but needs time for it to build. He may have difficulties staying with some of the faster players in the NFL. Though he has decent ball skills, he is slow when breaking up receptions and playing through the hands of receivers.

Ringo had to wait behind some of the top draft picks at cornerback the last couple of years, and it is now finally his turn. Although he has a great number of tools desired for the cornerback position at the next level, he is still a bit raw at times. His top-end speed is also a question. Although Ringo has been at Georgia for three seasons, this is his first season starting, and he will continue to develop down the road.

GRADE: 7.4 (High-Level Backup or Potential Starter)

OVERALL RANK: 56

POSITION RANK: CB7

PRO COMPARISON: Lonnie Johnson

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings