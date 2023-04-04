Mohamed Ibrahim NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Minnesota RB

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

HEIGHT: 5'8"

WEIGHT: 203

HAND: 9"

ARM: 28 5/8"

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH: N/A

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: N/A

BROAD: N/A

POSITIVES

— Violent, fearless runner. Always excited to get physical and fight for yards.

— Great balance and lower-body strength. Difficult to cut down with low tackles.

— Above-average acceleration. Can get to his second and third gear quickly once he's rolling.

— Manages tight spaces and congested rushing lanes well. Can squeeze through.

— Good pass protector. Smart, active, physical.

NEGATIVES

— Can be stiff in the hips, which slows down his ability to make sharp cuts up the field.

— Below-average explosiveness. Not the type to make many defenders straight up miss.

— Limited long speed. Not necessarily slow, just not a consistent explosive-play threat.

— Rarely asked to catch passes at Minnesota. Difficult to project to the NFL.

2023 STATISTICS

— 12 G, 320 ATT, 1,665 YDS (5.2 AVG) 20 TD; 7 REC, 50 YDS, 0 TD

NOTES

— DOB: September 8, 1998

— 3-star recruit in 2017 class, per 247Sports' composite rating

— Led Minnesota in rushing in 2018, 2020, and 2022

— 2020 first-team All-Big Ten, 2022 first-team All-Big Ten

— Torn Achilles in 2021, missed all but the opening game

OVERALL

Mohamed Ibrahim is a small, physical back who may already have too much tread on his tires.

Despite his short build, Ibrahim is a tank. He's just over 200 pounds and runs with all of it behind his pads on every play. Ibrahim shows great strength, both in his lower and upper body. He has the lower-body strength to absorb low tackle attempts and keep his legs churning, as well as the upper-body strength to knock defenders out of the way and constantly clear a path to fall forward.

Ibrahim also uses his short build to his advantage in other ways, comfortably maneuvering in tight areas with his legs. He has little issue switching rushing lanes at the last second or squeezing through tight spaces in order to reach the second level.

Ibrahim also brings good acceleration once he gets rolling. His initial burst is lackluster, but once he gets two or three steps in, he starts picking up speed in a hurry and can really fly by the second level of a defense. He doesn't have real home-run speed, but he's got enough to reasonably threaten chunk gains from time to time.

However, Ibrahim isn't the smoothest athlete overall. Ibrahim can be clunky when he needs to stamp his foot in the ground and cut sharply to turn up the field. His hips often appear stiff, which hurts his initial burst once he does change directions. Ibrahim also isn't very explosive or elusive at the second level. He's either running past or through defenders but seldom working around them.

On third down, Ibrahim is a mixed bag. He offers little as a receiver right now. He was rarely asked to be a receiver, catching just 22 passes in five years of play at Minnesota. In pass protection, however, Ibrahim shines. He plays with good eyes, technique, and effort. His size may limit him from being a truly elite pass-protecting back, but he comfortably clears the baseline.

Ibrahim has a lot to like. He's a violent runner with ample balance and acceleration to tear through the second level. His pass-protection skills should also endear him to his pro coaching staff early on. However, Ibrahim's injury history, excessive use in college (867 career carries), and middling athletic profile likely limit him to a career as a rotational player.

GRADE: 6.2 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 152

POSITION RANK: RB16

PRO COMPARISON: Jaylen Warren

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen