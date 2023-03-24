X

    Jose Ramirez NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Eastern Michigan Edge

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor I

    YPSILANTI, MI - SEPTEMBER 21: Eastern Michigan Eagles defensive lineman Jose Ramirez (55) rushes the passer during the Eastern Michigan Eagles versus Central Connecticut Blue Devils game on Saturday September 21, 2019 at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    HEIGHT: 6'2"

    WEIGHT: 242

    HAND: 8 ¾"

    ARM: 32 ¾"

    WINGSPAN: 79 ½"

    40-YARD DASH: 4.73

    3-CONE: 6.95

    SHUTTLE: 4.3

    VERTICAL: 34.5"

    BROAD: 9'10"

    POSITIVES

    – Good get-off, solid at timing up the snap and accelerates off the line of scrimmage well. Can win with speed when rushing.

    – Has a handful of finesse moves he can win with as a pass-rusher; ghost rush (best move), dip-rip and outside stick.

    – Does a good job of engaging with a blocker and using his quickness along with a decent push-pull move to escape blocks versus the run and as a counter off his bull rush when rushing the passer.

    – Very bendy to turn tight corners at the top of the rush.

    – Stays tight to the line of scrimmage when unblocked against the run and has the speed to make plays a few yards past the line from the backside.

    – Has enough strength against outside zone to set the edge versus tight ends and is agile enough to avoid getting reached by offensive tackles.

    Jose Ramirez NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Eastern Michigan Edge
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    NEGATIVES

    – Needs to add size and strength to become an every-down player.

    – Lacks the strength and power to win with a bull rush or when turning speed to power in the NFL.

    – Doesn't use his hands when working inside stick moves. Has the quickness and athletic ability, but struggles to knock the offensive lineman's hands down, allowing them to catch him and recover.

    – Not strong enough to fight back against pressure when slanting. Will get kicked inside.

    – Will struggle to shed blocks in the NFL if he can't disengage using his athleticism.

    2022 STATS

    – 12 G, 66 TOT (40 SOLO), 19.5 TFL, 12 SK, 2 PD, 2 FF

    NOTES

    – Arizona and Riverside Community College transfer

    – A 3-star recruit in the 2017 class, No. 1,676 overall, No. 117 OLB, per 247Sports' composite rankings

    – A 2-star JUCO recruit in the 2019 class, No. 37 DT, per 247 Sports

    – 2022 Honors: MAC Defensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-MAC

    – 2021 Honors: Third-Team All-MAC

    OVERALL

    Jose Ramirez is an impressive athlete who is quick-twitched and very bendy as a pass-rusher. His best move is the ghost rush, and he has a few other tools in his toolbelt that could help him carve out a career as a third-down rusher in the NFL.

    However, Ramirez is undersized and needs to get stronger to be an every-down player in the NFL.

    Ramirez would be a good scheme fit as a standup outside linebacker for a team that uses odd fronts. Even-front teams might take a flier on him and use him exclusively as a rusher, but it's hard to see him having a career as a hand-in-the-ground defensive end.

    The Eastern Michigan product will be a good value pick as a late-round pass-rusher.

    GRADE: 5.8 (Backup/Draftable — 6th-7th Round)

    OVERALL RANK: TBD

    POSITION RANK: TBD

    PRO COMPARISON: Bryce Huff

    Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder