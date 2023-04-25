Arquon Bush NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Cincinnati CB

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 187

HAND: 9 1/4"

ARM: 29 7/8"

WINGSPAN: 73"

40-YARD DASH: 4.54

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: 33.5"

BROAD: 9'7"

POSITIVES

—Experience at multiple spots in the secondary

—Good at tracking the ball

NEGATIVES

—Lack of overall athletic gifts and fluidity

—Struggles mightily with mirroring receivers in man coverage

—Not an overly physical player

2022 STATISTICS

—34 TKL, 2 INT, 5 PBU, 1 FF

NOTES

DOB: 05/10/2000

36 Starts

2022 All-AAC Honorable Mention

OVERALL

Arquan Bush was an important piece of the Cincinnati Bearcats defense over the past four seasons during their emergence onto the national stage. After starting at nickel in 2020 and 2021, Bush primarily played outside in 2022, providing him with valuable experience at multiple spots. However, his limited athletic ability clouds his future and projection at the next level.

Against the run, Bush is always willing to get in the action and is a quality tackler at contact. He tends to struggle with shedding blocks and lacks physicality to his game. Overall, Bush is an average run defender at best.

Bush's lack of athletic gifts is most apparent in coverage. An overall lack of fluidity and ability to change direction forced Cincinnati to keep him well off the line of scrimmage in an effort to keep receivers in front of him. While he does a good job of tracking the football and making plays on the ball, Bush has a difficult time mirroring receivers and gets separated from them consistently, creating a mismatch in coverage that teams will attack. Simply put, Bush is a liability in man coverage that teams look to attack for explosive plays.

Overall, Bush's path to the next level is through his versatility, as he has showcased the ability to fill multiple spots on the defense. While his athletic traits will keep him from truly blossoming into an impact player, Bush can certainly provide valuable depth to an NFL defense.

GRADE: 5.6 (Backup/Draftable - 7th Round/UDFA)

OVERALL RANK:

POSITION RANK:

PRO COMPARISON: Kary Vincent Jr.

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings