Karl Brooks NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Bowling Green DL

David Berding/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 296

HAND: 9 1/8"

ARM: 31 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 77¾"

40-YARD DASH: 5.06

3-CONE: 7.63

SHUTTLE: 4.85

VERTICAL: 26.5"

BROAD: 8'9"

POSITIVES

– Great production with 17.5 sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss over the last two seasons.

– Quick off the ball and can get penetration with his get-off alone.

– Sets up his pass-rush moves well by getting to square during the stem phase of the rush and giving himself a two-way go. Also has some quickness and agility to him to get offensive linemen off-balance.

– Has a plethora of inside pass-rush moves that he can win with like a cross chop, hand swipe, swim and spin moves.

– Decent at turning speed to power as a pass-rusher to take advantage of offensive tackles with a weak inside shoulder.

– Against the run, he has some pop to his hands and solid upper-body strength to get some extension.

NEGATIVES

– His two worst games last season came against the highest level of competition he faced, UCLA and Mississippi State, with only one total tackle and no sacks in the two games combined.

– Stands up out of his stance and has poor knee bend, causing him issues holding ground as a run defender, especially against double-teams, and will diminish the effectiveness of his bull rush at the next level.

– Also has wide hand placement as a run defender and isn't strong and violent enough to shed blocks from NFL offensive linemen.

– Late with his hands as a pass-rusher. Better offensive linemen will make the first significant contact.

– Runs out of gas quickly against no-huddle and/or on two-minute drives, diminishing his get-off and explosiveness.

2022 STATS

– 13 GM, 50 total tackles (30 solo), 18 TFL, 10 sacks, 4 PD, 2 FFs

NOTES

– Not ranked in the 2018 class coming out of high school, per 247Sports' composite rankings

– No major injuries

– 44 career starts

– 2022 Honors: First-Team All-American (PFF), Honorable Mention All-American (PFN), First-Team All-MAC (coaches, PFF, PFN), Team Captain

– 2021 Honors: Third-Team All-MAC (coaches), Honorable Mention All-MAC (PFF), Team Captain

OVERALL

Karl Brooks made a name for himself at this year's Senior Bowl. In Mobile, he had a few impressive wins in the one-on-one pass-rush drills against a higher level of competition than he faced during the season, which has helped elevate his draft stock. He has plenty of upside/potential to be a good interior pass-rusher with his quickness and athleticism.

However, I have concerns about Brooks as a run defender in the NFL, especially as he transitions from college edge to the inside in the pros. His pad level is probably his biggest issue and that's fixable, but he's also a fifth-year senior who still has this problem.

There's also a level of concern with his play strength, and it doesn't help that he struggled against the run versus the only Power Five schools he faced last season. Also, there are some questions about how much his pass-rush production will transfer to the NFL as he benefited from poor offensive tackle play and drawing matchups with tight ends in college.

Brooks' upside is worth taking a flier on in the later rounds/Day 3 of the draft. His tape should catch the eyes of a team looking for a 3-technique who can put pressure on the quarterback. It helps that he has some versatility, having played up and down the defensive line at Bowling Green.

GRADE: 7.0 (High-level Backup/Potential Starter)

OVERALL RANK: 90

POSITION RANK: DL20

PRO COMPARISON: Curtis Weaver

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder