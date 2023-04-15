Antonio Johnson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Texas A&M S

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 198

HAND: 9 3/4"

ARM: 32 1/8"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.52

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 31"

BROAD: 9'10"

POSITIVES

— Excellent length and size with versatility to play multiple positions in the defensive secondary.

— Physical player who takes on blocks with his hands and throws body around when tackling.

— Above average breaking with good ball skills.

NEGATIVES

—Has tightness when flipping and swiveling hips.

— Below average awareness in space. Slower play recognition when playing from deep safety.

— Can get pushed around and fall off tackles.

2022 STATISTICS

—9 Games, 71 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 Sack, 3 FF, 1 PBU

NOTES

— 22 Starts

— 2022 Coaches All-SEC Second Team

— 2022 AP All-SEC First Team

— 2021 AP All-SEC Second Team

OVERALL

Antonio Johnson is a defensive back with outstanding length and size for the position. He is a versatile athlete who is used in multiple ways for the Texas A&M defense. He has the ability to play from both zone and man, while also playing over the slot, as a big nickel and as a deep safety. When lined over the slot he does a good job of getting his hands on and disrupting routes; though he struggles with a change of direction and covering shiftier players. Johnson is a long strider with average twitch and needs a couple of steps to get going. When in zone coverage he has the tendency to lose track of threats in his area but when in phase shows the ball skills and timing to play through receivers.

As a run defender, he shows to be a tough player who will show up in the run game. He uses his long arms to control blocks, especially smaller receivers. He has shown the willingness to take on offensive linemen but often gets washed. He does a good job flowing to the ball but is inconsistent with his angles, especially when coming from depth. When playing from depth, he does a good job of being patient and allowing the ball carrier to declare a gap before filling it. When tackling he does a good job of coming up and quickly closing ground but lacks consistency in tackling. At times he throws his body around without wrapping, while also occasionally melting off tackles.

Overall with his impressive size and skillset, Johnson is a rare athlete that can be used in multiple ways at the next level. He is a high-level developmental player that will need to work on his overall strength and tackling but has tools that just can't be taught. He will be able to work his way into a rotation sooner than later, with the chance of being an NFL starter within the first few years of his career.

GRADE: 6.4 (High-Level Developmental Prospect) 5th Round

OVERALL RANK: 31

POSITION RANK: S2

PRO COMPARISON: Shaun Wade

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings