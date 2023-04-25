Rashad Torrence II NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Florida S

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 193

HAND: 10"

ARM: 32"

WINGSPAN: 77 5/8"

40-YARD DASH: 4.72

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: 33.5"

BROAD: 119"

POSITIVES

—Takes good angles to the ball and plays with above-average closing and blitz speed.

—Shows above-average range, can attack straight line and sideline to sideline.

—Above-average to good size

NEGATIVES

—Average movement skills. Lacks desired top-end speed. Has average athletic ability to move laterally and change direction.

—Struggles to get off blocks because of lack of strength.

—Average body control

—Plays hesitant in coverage because of slow footwork.

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 games, 84 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR

NOTES

DOB: 03/20/2002

28 starts

OVERALL

Rashad Torrence II has filled the free safety role for the University of Florida for the past two years, starting 25 games and producing 3 INTs and 171 total tackles. Torrence is an above-average sized safety but lands in between the traits of a free safety and a strong safety. Torrence lacks the quickness and coverage abilities of the free safety position, and he lacks the strength and production as a tackler to be a strong safety.

Torrence shows the ability to close on the ball or blitz with above-average straight-line speed. At the FS position, he can diagnose the run and attack downhill. His weakness in the run game is his inability to tackle in open space, missing opportunities and leading to yards after contact. He does not show the strength to fight through blockers and does not play with enough overall speed to fit the SS role despite his size.

Torrence lacks the short-area quickness or change of direction to be a starting FS at the next level. He does not show the athletic ability or explosiveness in his movements to cover at a high level. He struggles with his footwork and reactions in coverage, leading to big plays and minimal production in passes defended. Torrence shows average top-end speed in games and is not fluid changing direction in coverage.

Torrence is a tweener at the safety position. He possesses above-average size and straight-line speed but is not productive enough as a tackler to be an NFL strong safety. His lack of quickness in his movements and average top speed will hinder him in the free safety role at the next level. Torrence is best fit to add depth to a team's practice squad with minimal upside at the strong safety position.

GRADE: 5.5 (Draftable/Backup - 7th Round)

OVERALL RANK:

POSITION RANK:

PRO COMPARISON: Nick Scott

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings