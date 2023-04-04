Parker Washington NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Penn State WR

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'10"

WEIGHT: 204

HAND: 10 1/8"

ARM: 29"

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH: N/A

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: N/A

BROAD: N/A

POSITIVES

— Good strength and balance with the ball. Almost moves like a running back.

— Above-average short-area mobility and change of direction.

— Reliable feel and spacing in the underneath area.

— Above-average hands; flashes the ability to make diving catches.

NEGATIVES

— Short build with very short arms. Difficult for Washington to play the ball in the air or in traffic.

— Not a crisp, explosive route-runner. Doesn't have much pop in and out of breaks.

— Below-average speed and quickness. Can struggle to separate; not a major explosive play threat with the ball.

2022 STATISTICS

— 10 G, 46 REC, 611 YDS (13.3 AVG), 2 TD

NOTES

— DOB: March 21, 2002

— 4-star recruit in 2020 class, per 247Sports' composite rating

— 24 career starts

— Missed the final three games of the 2022 season with an undisclosed injury.

OVERALL

Parker Washington is a thick, reliable underneath YAC option who may struggle to pop off the screen in the NFL.

Washington does his best work in the one-to-10-yard range. When let loose on zone beaters and quick YAC-based routes, Washington is a steady presence. For one, he has the savvy to consistently work to open space in the underneath area. He also flashes the hand-eye coordination and flexibility to make catches outside his frame and help the quarterback out a little.

Washington also brings a running back-like presence as a ball-carrier thanks to his natural open-field vision, strength and balance. Though not the most electric ball-carrier, Washington's strength and thick frame allow him to fight through contact and eek out bits of yardage here and there, which is a useful skill for someone who must live in the underneath area.

On the other hand, Washington falls short when it comes to game-changing traits. Athletically, Washington has little to be excited over. His acceleration and speed are middling, and he doesn't have the quick-twitch explosiveness you normally expect from a player his height. Those lackluster athletic traits hurt Washington both as a route-runner and explosive play threat.

Likewise, Washington struggles to make difficult catches. He shows the ability to find the ball outside his frame, but even then, his short arms can make it hard to finish on those opportunities. Washington's short arms and uninspiring jumping ability also make him underwhelming when it comes to playing the ball in the air or in traffic.

Washington could find a role as a backup or rotational slot player. His thick frame, short-area management and hard-nosed YAC skills give him a decent floor to work with. Washington's athletic profile and issues at the catch point limit his ceiling quite a bit, but he could still be a viable player in an offense that embraces quick passes and lets him go to work in the underneath area.

GRADE: 6.2 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 151

POSITION RANK: WR20

PRO COMPARISON: Amari Rodgers

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen