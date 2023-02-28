Adetomiwa Adebawore NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Northwestern DL

Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 280

HAND: TBD

ARM: TBD

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

– Accelerates off the ball well and gets better at timing up the snap count as the game goes on.

– Gets his hands up quickly against the run. Physical and strong at the point of attack and has the upper-body strength to reset the line of scrimmage.

– Easily gets extension with his upper-body strength.

– Takes on blocks with a wide base and is hard to move one-on-one.

– Moves laterally well to avoid getting reached against outside zone runs.

– Keeps his feet moving through contact when bull-rushing to take advantage of offensive linemen with questionable bases.

– Has the change-of-direction ability to beat guards who have slow feet with an inside stick move.

– Decent push-pull move to catch offensive tackles leaning.

– Solid agility to be effective as the looper in line games.

NEGATIVES

– Has a habit of standup out of his stance, causing issues versus double-teams. Also tries to take on both blockers and will get scooped or washed down by combos or doubles.

– Late to get his inside and get under pullers when unblocked on the front side of gap runs.

– Block-shedding needs work as a run defender. Is either content to let blockers hang onto him or leaves his gap assignment to get off the block.

– Doesn't use his hands well when pass-rushing. Much slower to get them up, isn't accurate with his chops to start finesse moves and struggles to work the offensive lineman's hands.

– Has wide hand placement on his one-arm stab move.

– Needs to get on an edge when bull-rushing. Tries to go straight through the lineman's chest but lacks the size to do that in the NFL.

– Seems to lack a plan when rushing.

– Bend is subpar to take an efficient path to the quarterback.

NOTES

– DOB: March 4, 2001

– A 3-star recruit in the 2019 class, No. 1,151 overall, No. 75 SDE, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

– No. 30 on Bruce Feldman's list of exceptional athletes; 30 bench press reps at 225 lbs, 410 lbs bench max, 685 lbs squat, 375 lbs power clean, 4.05-second pro shuttle, 6.9-second three-cone, 10'5" broad jump, 37.5" vertical jump

– No major injuries

– 35 career starts

– 2022 Honors: Third-Team All-Big Ten (Media)

– 2021 Honors: All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

OVERALL

There's a lot to like about Adetomiwa Adebawore's game against the run. He's physical and strong at the point of attack to get extension and reset the line of scrimmage against offensive linemen, and he refuses to get blocked by tight ends.

He's also an impressive athlete, as highlighted by the Feldman numbers above. That helps him defend against stretch runs and gives him a special blend of strength and athleticism that NFL scouts and general managers will covet. However, that doesn't seem to translate as a pass-rusher.

Adebawore showed some flashes where he was able to use his physical gifts to take advantage of poor technique or bad offensive line play, but he's still flushing out a go-to move that he can win with. A lot of that is rooted in his poor use of hands as a rusher.

With that being said, teams looking for a hand-in-the-ground defensive end who can play as a 5-technique in even fronts in the middle rounds of the draft will be intrigued by the Northwestern product. He'll be an immediate plus run defender and has the potential to develop some pass-rushing moves with his athletic profile.

GRADE: 6.7 (Potential Role Player, 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 103

POSITION RANK: DL17

PRO COMPARISON: Milton Williams

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder