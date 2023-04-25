John Ojukwu NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Boise State OT

AP Photo/Steve Conner

HEIGHT: 6'6"

WEIGHT: 309

HAND: 34"

ARM: 10 ¾"

WINGSPAN: 83 ⅝"

40-YARD DASH: 5.24

3-CONE: 7.52

SHUTTLE: 4.52

VERTICAL: 28 ½"

BROAD: 8'8"

POSITIVES

— Alert and active demeanor with good competitive toughness

— Has snap in his hands to jolt and displace defenders on contact

— Works to create lift in his anchor to dissipate the bull-rush

— Clear eyes to diagnose, pass off and pick up basic line games and stunts

— Uses an effective "gallop" technique on double-teams to initiate contact, bump and feed defensive tackles

— Long arms and big hands form a large radius to connect on targets while on the move

— Proven durability and experience at both tackle spots with renowned leadership ability

NEGATIVES

— Poor redirect and change-of-direction skills

— Tall, narrow frame and upright playing style with marginal core strength

— Easily manipulated out of position by stutters, hesitations and tempo from skilled rushers

— Lacks the range to protect the edge at tackle without substantial schematic and/or alignment help

2022 STATISTICS

— 14 starts at left tackle

— Team captain

— First team All-MWC

NOTES

— Former 3-star tackle prospect out of Boise Senior High School in Idaho where he also lettered in wrestling and track and field

— Gained 100 pounds between his junior and senior year of high school and added 30 more pounds during his time at Boise State

— 51 career starts (43 consecutive) split between LT (33) and RT (18)

— Invited to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

— Turned 24 years old on January 9

OVERALL

John Ojukwu is a five-year starter inside Boise State's run-heavy (60-40 run-pass split), RPO-based offense with 51 career starts (43 consecutive) split between left and right tackle, including 14 starts at left tackle in 2022. Ojukwu has a tall, narrow frame with very good length, big hands and marginal athletic ability.

Ojukwu wins as a player using a white-hot motor with an active and alert demeanor to sniff out line games and stunts, find work when uncovered and deliver jolt at the point of attack to create displacement. From there he fights hard to strain and finish blocks but plays high with marginal core strength that results in him falling off of too many blocks while lacking the quicks to recover. Ojukwu was afforded extensive schematic and alignment help as a pass-protector inside Boise's run-heavy, RPO-centric approach against mediocre competition, doing his best work on jump sets against tight alignments where he maximizes his length and hand strength. On true drop backs and against moderately skilled rushers from wide alignments, he is easily manipulated out of position, falling victim to stutters and hesitations that lead to clean, easy wins across his face and around the corner.

Overall, Ojukwu is an accomplished, older leader at the position with the length, competitive toughness and processing skills to diagnose and execute in a gadget offense against mediocre competition, but his lack of coordination, core strength and redirect ability present an uphill climb for staying in front of and attached to NFL defensive linemen, indicating a worthwhile invite to camp to compete for a practice squad role with a shot at making the back end of the roster.

GRADE: 5.4 (Backup/UDFA with roster potential)

OVERALL RANK: TBD

POSITION RANK: TBD

PRO COMPARISON: Mitch Hyatt

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn