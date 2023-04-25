Latavious Brini NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Arkansas S

AP Photo/Michael Woods

HEIGHT: 6'1 1/2"

WEIGHT: 211

HAND: 9"

ARM: 32"

WINGSPAN: 75 3/4"

40-YARD DASH: 4.64

3-CONE: 7.31

SHUTTLE: 4.38

VERTICAL: 32.5"

BROAD: 9'10"

POSITIVES

— Excellent size and length for the position.

—Versatile player who can play at multiple levels of the defense. Best when playing close to the line of scrimmage.

— Aggressive player against the run. Triggers quickly.

NEGATIVES

— Below-average man cover skills. Lacks ideal twitch and movement skills. Heavy-footed at times and can be handsy.

— Lacks physicality for his size when tacking. Takes on blocks, but does not control them. Below-average strength.

2022 STATISTICS

— 13 G, 55 TOT, 4 TFL, 1 FF, 1 PD, 1 INT

NOTES

— 21 games started

— Transferred from Georgia after 2021 season

OVERALL

Latavious Brini is a big-bodied safety with excellent size and length. He has enough versatility to play at multiple levels of the defense, but he does his best work closer to the line of scrimmage. He plays with good physicality, but he lacks the ideal strength for the NFL.

As a run defender, Brini does a very good job of triggering and coming downhill. He quickly closes the space and looks to deliver physical hits. Though he typically takes the correct angles when closing the gap, he doesn't always come to balance and often drops his head on tackles, which leads to shoestring and missed tackles. When coming downhill within a gap or limited space, he does a very good job of fronting up ball-carriers and wrestling them down.

When playing the pass, Brini struggles at times in both man and zone coverage. He's heavy-footed at times, which causes him to be slower reacting and carrying receivers downfield. When breaking in front of him, he does a good job of showing a burst and running through receivers.

As a deep defender, Brini has limited range and struggles to make plays on the sideline. He's best at playing from the box, when he can use his leverage to give receivers a one way go. As an underneath zone defender, he does a good job of playing his zone, but he can occasionally display poor awareness and lose his threats.

Ultimately, Brini has the ideal body type to play in the NFL, but he lacks the movement skills to play as a deep safety. He may be best served as a box safety, or even seeing if he can make the transition to "Will" linebacker. He is a draftable backup with limited upside.

GRADE: 5.9 (Backup / Draftable — 7th Round)

OVERALL RANK:

POSITION RANK:

PRO COMPARISON: Foyesade Oluokun

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings